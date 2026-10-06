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Kontravoid has announced an extensive European run for November and December 2026, combining support dates with Boy Harsher and Choir Boy, a stop at Hellsinki Industrial Festival, a series of headline shows and a final stretch alongside Los Angeles EBM duo Spike Hellis. The tour also includes three Polish dates in Warsaw, Kraków and Poznań.

The tour arrives just weeks after Kontravoid released the new ten-track album “Sound of the Void” on 2 October through Artoffact Records. The record follows 2024’s “Detachment” and includes tracks such as “Mortal”, “Chances”, “Returning” and the title track.

<a href="https://kontravoid.bandcamp.com/album/sound-of-the-void" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sound of the Void by Kontravoid</a>

The first part of the European run begins on 14 November at Le Transbordeur in Lyon, where Kontravoid joins Boy Harsher and Choir Boy. Dates follow in Paris, Strasbourg, Frankfurt, Lausanne, Munich and Vienna. Boy Harsher’s own schedule confirms Choir Boy across these European shows. Kontravoid then breaks away on 21 November for Hellsinki Industrial Festival, where the Saturday bill also includes Gothminister, Das Ich, Ambassador21 and others.

After further headline dates through Greece, Italy and Switzerland, Kontravoid returns in December for another run, this time with Spike Hellis. That section reaches Hamburg, Copenhagen, Berlin and then Poland, with shows at Mechanik in Warsaw on 11 December, Gwarek in Kraków on 12 December and Pod Minogą in Poznań on 13 December. The Poznań date is already confirmed as a Kontravoid and Spike Hellis bill, while the Kraków show has also gone on sale as part of the Europe Fall 2026 tour.

14.11 – Lyon, FR – Le Transbordeur * 15.11 – Paris, FR – Bataclan * 16.11 – Strasbourg, FR – La Laiterie * 17.11 – Frankfurt, DE – Zoom * 18.11 – Lausanne, CH – Docks * 19.11 – Munich, DE – Kesselhaus * 20.11 – Vienna, AT – Ottakringer Brauerei * 21.11 – Helsinki, FI – Hellsinki Industrial Festival 23.11 – Thessaloniki, GR – The Host 24.11 – Athens, GR – Death Disco 26.11 – Pisa, IT – Caracol 27.11 – Bologna, IT – Freakout 28.11 – Messina, IT – Retronouveau 30.11 – Zurich, CH – Xtra-Musikcafé 05.12 – Rotterdam, NL – Baroeg ** 06.12 – Paris, FR – Le Chinois ** 08.12 – Hamburg, DE – MS Stubnitz ** 09.12 – Copenhagen, DK – BETA ** 10.12 – Berlin, DE – Cassiopeia ** 11.12 – Warsaw, PL – Mechanik ** 12.12 – Kraków, PL – Gwarek ** 13.12 – Poznań, PL – Pod Minogą **

* with Boy Harsher and Choir Boy ** with Spike Hellis

About Kontravoid

Kontravoid is the solo project of Cameron Findlay, mixing darkwave, EBM, industrial electronics and club music. Findlay’s masked live presence has become part of the project’s visual identity, but the music stays built for direct physical impact: rigid bass sequences, heavy electronic percussion and melodies that often cut through the harsher production with unusual clarity. “Sound of the Void” is Kontravoid’s second full-length for Artoffact Records and contains ten tracks.

Kontravoid’s North American tour with Buzz Kull ran earlier in 2026, and Side-Line covered the new album’s announcement in September (Kontravoid announces new album ‘Sound Of The Void’, shares single ‘Without’) ahead of its 2 October release (Kontravoid releases new album ‘Sound Of The Void’).

About Boy Harsher

Boy Harsher, the duo of Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller, enter the European dates with a new album of their own. “GET MEAN” was released on 18 September 2026 and contains twelve tracks. The record deals directly with grief, heartbreak and survival. It keeps the duo’s characteristic combination of minimal electronics, coldwave and physically insistent club rhythms. Their European tour begins in Lyon on 14 November and continues through France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands and the UK.

About Choir Boy

Choir Boy began as the project of vocalist and songwriter Adam Klopp, with the current line-up also including Chaz Costello, Jeff Kleinman and Michael Paulsen. The band’s sound sits on the softer edge of the tour’s spectrum, built from dream pop, new wave and romantic synth-pop. In April 2026 they released the single “I’ll Always Let You Down”, written by the full band with Jorge Elbrecht and described by Klopp as an “anti-love song”.

About Spike Hellis

Los Angeles duo Spike Hellis bring the December dates back toward harsher body music. Their second full-length, “Successor”, was released on 7 August 2026 and follows their 2022 self-titled debut. The ten-track record includes “By God”, “Your Successor”, “Unwound (Get Right)” and “Entirely Mine”. It keeps the duo’s stripped, physical combination of EBM, industrial electronics and minimal synth. The duo describe their sound as “body music to hijack the amygdala.”

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.