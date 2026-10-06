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Kontravoid released his new album “Sound Of The Void” on 2 October 2026 via Artoffact Records. The ten-track release is Cameron Findlay’s second full-length for the Toronto label, following 2024’s “Detachment.”

Coldwave, EBM and electro run through the record. Side-Line covered the album’s announcement in September, when “Without” arrived as the first advance track. “Mortal” and “Chances” followed ahead of the full release.

<a href="https://kontravoid.bandcamp.com/album/sound-of-the-void" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sound Of The Void by Kontravoid</a>

The tracklist runs “Sound Of The Void,” “Without,” “Mortal,” “Subject,” “Chances,” “Dimension,” “Forever,” “Abandon,” “Returning” and “Phantom.”

“Sound Of The Void” is available digitally and on CD, with a clear-vinyl first pressing also available on Bandcamp.

About Kontravoid

Kontravoid is the solo project of Canadian musician and producer Cameron Findlay, now based in Los Angeles. Before starting Kontravoid, he played drums with Crystal Castles in 2007 and 2008 and was a founding member of Toronto synth-pop band Parallels. His self-titled Kontravoid debut followed in 2012, released through the Minimal Wave label. He has toured North America alongside Buzz Kull, and the mask he wears on stage has become part of the project’s identity, a presence carried into “Sound Of The Void.”

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them