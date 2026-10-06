October 6, 2026

Kontravoid releases new album ‘Sound Of The Void’

Britta Pirkko October 6, 2026

Kontravoid released his new album “Sound Of The Void” on 2 October 2026 via Artoffact Records, a ten-track follow-up to 2024’s “Detachment.”

Kontravoid "Sound Of The Void" album cover art
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Kontravoid released his new album “Sound Of The Void” on 2 October 2026 via Artoffact Records. The ten-track release is Cameron Findlay’s second full-length for the Toronto label, following 2024’s “Detachment.”

Related newsKontravoid announces European fall tour with Boy Harsher, Choir Boy and Spike Hellis

Coldwave, EBM and electro run through the record. Side-Line covered the album’s announcement in September, when “Without” arrived as the first advance track. “Mortal” and “Chances” followed ahead of the full release.

The tracklist runs “Sound Of The Void,” “Without,” “Mortal,” “Subject,” “Chances,” “Dimension,” “Forever,” “Abandon,” “Returning” and “Phantom.”

“Sound Of The Void” is available digitally and on CD, with a clear-vinyl first pressing also available on Bandcamp.

About Kontravoid

Kontravoid is the solo project of Canadian musician and producer Cameron Findlay, now based in Los Angeles. Before starting Kontravoid, he played drums with Crystal Castles in 2007 and 2008 and was a founding member of Toronto synth-pop band Parallels. His self-titled Kontravoid debut followed in 2012, released through the Minimal Wave label. He has toured North America alongside Buzz Kull, and the mask he wears on stage has become part of the project’s identity, a presence carried into “Sound Of The Void.”

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