Harry Klein releases ‘Fleeting Moments’

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Sydney-based producer Harry Klein released the single “Fleeting Moments” in 2026, a dark-pop track built from electronica, wave and witch house. The song centers on transience, and on learning to love what doesn’t last.

“Fleeting Moments” runs 3:22 and carries a synthesized trumpet line, falsetto vocals and a glitch beat.

The single adds to a run of 2026 releases that includes “Push and Pull,” “Only Ever Now,” “Dance Therapy,” “Sun Down” featuring Billsbry, “Wild Child” and “Refuge” featuring Just Jen. Klein is touring Europe with psych-jazz outfit Almost Toast and plans to release his second album, “On The Path,” in November 2026 after he returns to Sydney.

Rex Pollard of Electronic Music Australia described Klein’s production in terms of the mood it builds: “It is clear to me that Klein contains excellent knowledge on formulating dystopian atmospheres with his production, encouraging listeners to exit reality and enter his dark, sinister worlds.”

“Fleeting Moments” is available to stream on Spotify.

About Harry Klein

Harry Klein is a multidisciplinary artist based in Eora/Sydney who combines music production with visual artistry across audio/visual performances. His work moves through dark electronica, glitchy IDM beats and ambient textures.

Klein released his debut album, “And Then There Was None,” in 2023. The record explores questions of relationships, community and social power, pairing experimental electronica and dance productions with melancholic pop songwriting. Three singles preceded it that year: “Running out of Time,” “Cut & Dirty” and “Accelerate,” followed later in 2023 by “Who Floats Above.”

He has performed at Up Late at the Powerhouse Museum and the Brand X Artist Showcase, built an interactive sound installation at Wide Open Space Festival, played his festival debut at Waves Retreat Festival and collaborated with fashion label The Injury at Pitch Festival. Klein also works as Senior Technical Officer of Screen Arts and Photomedia at Sydney College of the Arts, where he teaches and mentors emerging artists.

“Fleeting Moments” is the latest in a string of 2026 singles building toward “On The Path,” Klein’s second album, due in November 2026.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com