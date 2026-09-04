Kontravoid releases his new album “Sound Of The Void” on 2 October 2026 via Artoffact Records, led by the single “Without.”

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Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based artist Kontravoid, the recording name of Cameron Findlay, releases his new album “Sound Of The Void” on 2 October 2026 through Artoffact Records. The announcement comes with the new single “Without”, out now, and digital, vinyl and CD pre-orders are open.

“Sound Of The Void” is a 10-track album that mixes coldwave, EBM and electro, and marks Kontravoid’s second full-length for Artoffact Records after 2024’s “Detachment.” The tracklist runs “Sound Of The Void,” “Without,” “Mortal,” “Subject,” “Chances,” “Dimension,” “Forever,” “Abandon,” “Returning” and “Phantom.” “Mortal” previously appeared as a standalone single on Artoffact on 30 January 2026. The album was mixed and mastered by Ewan A. Kay, with cover design by Jean Lorenzo, live drum engineering by Daryl Dee and insert photography by Perpetual Mobile.

<a href="https://kontravoid.bandcamp.com/album/sound-of-the-void" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sound Of The Void by Kontravoid</a>

The album is available for pre-order on Bandcamp as a digital download, on clear vinyl and on CD, along with a limited test pressing. The vinyl and CD editions ship around the album’s 2 October 2026 release date.

About Kontravoid

Kontravoid is the recording name of Cameron Findlay, a Canadian-born musician, drummer and producer based in Los Angeles who performs behind a masked visual identity. Findlay played drums for Crystal Castles in 2007 and 2008 and co-founded and co-wrote for the Toronto synth-pop band Parallels before leaving in 2011. He released Kontravoid’s self-titled debut album on Toronto label Pretty Pretty Records in February 2012, followed by the single “Native State” that July. The single “Undone” followed in 2018 on Berlin’s Fleisch Records, then “Too Deep” in 2019 and “Faceless” in 2021. Findlay has toured with Boy Harsher, ADULT. and Drab Majesty, and has remixed Schwefelgelb, Kris Baha and, most recently, Buzz Kull’s “In The Cut.”

Kontravoid signed to Artoffact Records for the album “Detachment,” released 1 March 2024, followed by the “Losing Game Remixes” EP that December and the single “Mortal” on 30 January 2026. In September and October 2026, Findlay co-headlined a North American tour with Buzz Kull. “Sound Of The Void,” out 2 October 2026, is his second full-length for Artoffact Records and his first album since “Detachment.”

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