In Strict Confidence release new single “Fever” with an official video, out 16 October 2026 via Minuswelt, with remixes by Ash Code and Controlled Fusion.

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German EBM and electro-industrial act In Strict Confidence has released a new single, “Fever“, together with an official music video, on 16 October 2026 via Minuswelt. The band describes the song as a first glimpse into the world of its upcoming album.

<a href="https://instrictconfidence.bandcamp.com/track/fever" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Fever by In Strict Confidence</a>

The three-track single pairs the original version of “Fever” with two remixes: one by Controlled Fusion, and another by Italian darkwave act Ash Code. “Fever” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music.

In Strict Confidence’s ‘Fever’ single

Alongside the digital single, In Strict Confidence has also made eight additional mixes of “Fever” available on its Bandcamp page. In Strict Confidence has upcoming shows confirmed in Austria, Germany and Spain into 2027, including dates in Vienna, Weissenhäuser Strand, Oberhausen and Benidorm.

About In Strict Confidence

In Strict Confidence formed in Germany in 1989 under the name Seal of Secrecy, renaming itself In Strict Confidence in 1992, when the group narrowed from a quartet to the duo of Dennis Ostermann and Jörg Schelte. Stefan Vesper, a member of the original line-up, left in 1992 and returned to the band in 2001. Heidi Pulkkinen, credited as HayDee Sparks, joined on guitars in 2008, and Nina de Lianin joined on vocals and lyrics in 2009, alongside Ostermann and Schelte in the band’s current line-up.

The band released its debut album, “Cryogenix”, in 1996 on Zoth Ommog, followed by “Face the Fear” and “Love Kills!” as it moved toward Metropolis Records and WTII Records for international distribution. Albums “Mistrust the Angels” (2002), “Holy” (2004), “Exile Paradise” (2006), “La Parade Monstrueuse” (2010), “Utopia” (2012), “The Hardest Heart” (2016) and “Hate2Love” (2018) followed, with Side-Line covering the band’s reissue of “La Parade Monstrueuse” as a 3CD set and the release of “The Hardest Heart” in three formats. In 2018, the band issued the “Mercy” EP, later following it with a limited double-vinyl edition. In 2021, the band marked the 25th anniversary of its debut with the “Cryogenix (25 Years Edition)“. In Strict Confidence now returns with “Fever” ahead of a new studio album.

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