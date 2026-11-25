In Strict Confidence released their album “The Hardest Heart” through Minuswelt Musikfabrik on 25 November 2016. The album turns 10 this year.

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German electro and darkwave act In Strict Confidence released their album, “The Hardest Heart,” through Minuswelt Musikfabrik on 25 November 2016. The album turns 10 this year.

Dennis Ostermann and Jörg Schelte wrote and programmed the album, with Stefan Vesper on drums, Heidi Pulkkinen on guitars and Nina de Lianin contributing vocals. The record reached number two on the Deutsche Alternative Charts, and the single “Herz” reached number nine on the same chart. Side-Line covered the release in October 2016, when “The Hardest Heart” appeared in a standard CD digipak, a limited two-disc boxset pairing it with a reissue of 1997’s “Face the Fear,” and a limited 500-copy double-vinyl gatefold edition with bonus tracks and a download code. Metropolis Records handled the album’s release in the United States.

The standard 12-track edition runs as follows:

“Frozen Kisses” “Everything Must Change” “Somebody Else’s Dream” “Destroy Something Beautiful” “Time” “Herz” “Land of Grace” “Doublefaced” “Letzter Wille” “Erde Ade” “Ask Your Soul” “Coming Closer”

The digital edition on Bandcamp adds four bonus tracks, including an extended and an orchestral version of “Time.”

<a href="https://instrictconfidence.bandcamp.com/album/the-hardest-heart" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Hardest Heart by In Strict Confidence</a>

About In Strict Confidence

In Strict Confidence formed in Germany in 1989 as a quartet under the name Seal of Secrecy, renaming itself In Strict Confidence in 1992 after keyboardist Thomas Steiger left. Drummer Stefan Vesper, a founding member, continued the project with Dennis Ostermann and Jörg Schelte, who became its core songwriting duo. The band released two early demos, “Sound Attack” (1992) and “Hell Inside/Hell Outside” (1994), before signing to Zoth Ommog for the debut album “Cryogenix” (1996), the “Collapse” EP (1997) and the album “Face the Fear” (1997). A later contract dispute with Zoth Ommog moved the band to Bloodline for “Love Kills!” (2000).

“Mistrust the Angels” (2002) reached number 87 on the German charts, “Holy” (2004) reached number 83, and “Exile Paradise” (2006) reached number three on the Deutsche Alternative Charts. “La Parade Monstrueuse” (2010) and “Utopia” (2012) followed before the band moved to Minuswelt Musikfabrik for “The Hardest Heart” in 2016. Dennis Ostermann also records as Controlled Fusion, and Vesper records as Steve Dragon. The band has since released “Hate2love” (2018) and marked past anniversaries with reissues such as the 25-years edition of “Face the Fear” and the 25-years edition of “Cryogenix”. Ten years after “The Hardest Heart,” In Strict Confidence remains active, including a 2026 cover of Depeche Mode’s “Blasphemous Rumours”.

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