Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Architecture of Nuclear Fear. Side-Line contributor Karo Kratochwil reviews “Trinity”, the 2020 dark ambient album by Lustmord. Brian Williams released the six-track digital album independently via Bandcamp on 2 October 2020, built from field recordings made at Los Alamos National Laboratory and the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, the sites tied to the first atomic bomb test. Ant-Zen later issued “Trinity” as a limited CD with a 48-page hardcover book, since sold out at source.

<a href="https://lustmord.bandcamp.com/album/trinity" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Trinity by Lustmord</a>

I was born in the early 1980s, close enough to the generation that lived through the Second World War for its memory still to exist inside ordinary family conversation. My grandparents had experienced the war and sometimes spoke about it. Not about Hiroshima or Nagasaki specifically, but about fear, deprivation, uncertainty and the ways in which people adapt to circumstances that should never become normal. The historical distance was already there, but the memory had not yet become entirely abstract.

That is one of the reasons listening to Lustmord’s “Trinity” now feels so unsettling. The album deals with events of 1945, but it does not remain safely contained within history. I do not mean that our present moment is identical to 1939, because historical situations never repeat themselves so neatly, but I cannot entirely escape the parallel. There is something familiar in the accumulation of geopolitical tension, the hardening of political divisions, ongoing wars, competing spheres of influence and the strange ability of everyday life to continue while the language of escalation becomes increasingly ordinary. What unsettles me is less the idea that history is repeating itself than the possibility that people living before earlier catastrophes may also have experienced danger gradually, as something that entered public life in increments until it no longer felt exceptional.

“Trinity” was originally commissioned by Unsound Festival in 2012 and later developed into the album released in 2020. Its six pieces are built partly from recordings made at Los Alamos, where the atomic bomb was developed, and at the New Mexico test site associated with the first nuclear detonation, alongside archival material from Los Alamos National Laboratory. “Twilight: Los Alamos” also incorporates the voice of J. Robert Oppenheimer. These documentary elements matter because the album does not invent an apocalyptic scenario. It works with traces of an event that actually happened.

At 5:30 a.m. on July 16, 1945, the Trinity test demonstrated that nuclear destruction was no longer theoretical. Less than a month later, atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Whatever political and military arguments surround those decisions, the psychological consequence extends far beyond the final weeks of the war. Humanity had acquired the ability to destroy on a scale that radically altered the meaning of technological power, and that knowledge has remained part of political reality ever since.

What makes Lustmord’s treatment of this subject so effective is the refusal of spectacle.

The obvious musical response to an atomic explosion would be excess: enormous crescendos, overwhelming volume, violent percussion, catastrophic distortion. “Trinity” does almost the opposite. The music is sparse, slow and remarkably controlled. Low frequencies move beneath the surface, distant resonances expand gradually, archival voices appear without theatrical staging, and large stretches of the album seem to exist somewhere between sound and silence.

For me, this restraint matters. A more spectacular treatment could easily turn nuclear destruction into aesthetic excitement. The mushroom cloud is already one of the most visually familiar images of the twentieth century, and its scale can become perversely fascinating when removed from the human reality behind it. Lustmord avoids that trap. There are no musical fireworks here, and I think there should not be. In this context, excessive sonic drama could almost feel indecent because it would risk transforming technological horror into entertainment.

Instead, “Trinity” concentrates on the psychological space surrounding the event.

Fear does not always produce screaming. Sometimes it produces stillness. The body freezes, the voice disappears, perception narrows and something too large to process is experienced first as silence. That sensation runs through the album. Its tension rarely feels like panic in motion; it feels closer to the moment in which panic has not yet found a physical outlet.

This is where Lustmord’s understanding of ambient music becomes particularly impressive. Ambient composition at this level does not simply provide atmosphere around a subject. It controls distance, scale, duration and attention. The listener becomes aware of how long a sound persists, how much empty space surrounds it and how little information is actually required to produce unease. The music often works below the level of intellectual analysis. The body reacts first.

“Twilight: Los Alamos” places the listener in the world of preparation, research and knowledge. From there, “Oak Ridge,” “Dusk: White Sands,” “Journey of the Dead Man” and “Surface Zero” gradually move closer to the moment when theoretical possibility became physical fact. The sequencing creates a sense of approach without turning the record into a conventional narrative.

“Dusk: White Sands” is especially effective because the landscape itself seems to carry the tension. There is no need to reproduce the explosion sonically. The title, the location and the historical knowledge already determine how the sound is heard. “Surface Zero” follows the same approach. The dread comes from what the listener knows stands behind the music.

The final piece, “A New Dawn: Hiroshima,” carries perhaps the most difficult emotional weight of the album. The phrase “new dawn” would normally suggest renewal, but here it belongs to a world entering the nuclear age through the destruction of an actual city. The title therefore brings together technological achievement, historical rupture and moral unease without requiring the music to dramatize any of them overtly.

That is where “Trinity” becomes more than an album about the atomic bomb itself. It becomes an album about living after the bomb.

The knowledge cannot be undone. Nuclear weapons exist within political systems, military doctrines and strategic calculations, but psychologically they also exist as a permanent background possibility. Most of the time, that possibility remains outside conscious attention. People work, raise children, travel, argue, fall in love and plan their futures while weapons capable of destroying entire cities remain part of the geopolitical structure around them.

Lustmord’s sparse language suits that condition with remarkable precision. The music does not bombard the listener with horror. It allows the horror to remain latent, present but not constantly visible, which is arguably much closer to the way nuclear threat exists in ordinary life.

This is also why “Trinity” feels particularly relevant now. Not because 2026 is simply another 1939, and not because catastrophe is inevitable, but because the album reminds us how easily technological possibility can outlive the historical circumstances that produced it. The world that created the first atomic bomb is gone, but the knowledge, infrastructure and political logic surrounding nuclear weapons remain.

What Lustmord achieves is therefore less an illustration of the explosion than an exploration of its psychological aftermath. The album holds dread, awe, anticipation and the strange paralysis that can accompany awareness of something too large to comprehend fully. Its power lies in reduction. Every low-frequency vibration, distant voice and stretch of near-silence is allowed to carry weight because nothing around it is unnecessarily enlarged.

For a work concerned with one of the most destructive technologies ever created, “Trinity” is strikingly restrained, and that restraint is precisely what makes it convincing. The album understands that terror does not always arrive with noise. Sometimes it is experienced as the sudden awareness of what human beings are capable of, followed by the much more difficult task of continuing to live with that knowledge.

About Lustmord

Lustmord is the long-running project of Brian Williams, who began working under the name in 1980 after encouragement from Chris Carter and Cosey Fanni Tutti. Over the following decade, field recording, industrial experimentation and collaborations gradually formed the sonic language that culminated in “Heresy” in 1990, an album widely regarded as one of the defining dark ambient works of that era.

Williams’ work has always extended beyond solo albums. He has collaborated with artists including SPK, John Balance, Chris & Cosey, Current 93, Nurse With Wound, Melvins, Tool, Puscifer and Karin Park, while also contributing to more than 40 motion pictures, as well as video games and television. After relocating to Los Angeles in 1993, he increasingly took on soundtrack and sound-design work, with credits connected to films including “The Crow,” “Underworld” and Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed.”

That background is important when approaching “Trinity.” Lustmord’s music has long been less about conventional composition than about constructing environments through scale, resonance, field recordings and carefully controlled low-frequency sound. “Trinity” sits very naturally within that wider body of work, but its historical subject gives those techniques an unusually concrete and disturbing focus, the same catalogue this review now joins.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.