Suburban Spell releases ‘Tick Tock’ single and video

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Melbourne darkwave synthpop act Suburban Spell released the single and video ‘Tick Tock’. The track is a darkly humorous take on ageing, the rituals of trying to stay healthy, and being told that everything is fine while time keeps marching on.

The song moves from forced birthday cheer and medical checklists to the ticking of a clock, treating the everyday reality of getting older with humour instead of dread.

‘Tick Tock’ follows a run of singles and an EP from the project, including ‘Ceremony’, ‘When I Die’, ‘Being Incompatible’ and ‘Bright Gold Cross’.

About Suburban Spell

Suburban Spell is the solo project of Peter Endall, former keyboardist for the 1980s Melbourne synthpop band Schizo Scherzo, which performed alongside acts including The Eurythmics, Pseudo Echo, Real Life and Fergal Sharkey. As Suburban Spell, Endall releases contemporary Australian electronica that draws on 1970s and 1980s synthpop and electronic music.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com