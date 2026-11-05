Rome announces the “Our Lady Of The Legion” European tour, playing churches and historic venues in March 2027 with Of The Wand And The Moon.

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Rome, the project of Luxembourgish songwriter Jerome Reuter, will play the “Our Lady Of The Legion” European tour in March 2027, performing in churches, chapels, cloisters and castles with support from Of The Wand And The Moon. The tour runs from 4 March in Aigle, Switzerland, to 30 March in Linz, Austria, taking in fifteen dates across nine countries.

Reuter will perform a solo set drawing on material from Rome’s latest twin albums, “The Tower” and “The Hierophant”, alongside early work rarely or never performed live, presented in a stripped-back, minimalist folk arrangement. Each night opens with a solo set from Kim Larsen as Of The Wand And The Moon, whose recent work has drawn on 1960s and 1970s singer-songwriters including Lee Hazlewood, Leonard Cohen and Serge Gainsbourg.

4 March 2027 – Aigle, Switzerland – Château d’Aigle

5 March 2027 – Guebwiller, France – La Nef / Les Dominicains

7 March 2027 – London, United Kingdom – Union Chapel

10 March 2027 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Stadsklooster

12 March 2027 – Zwickau, Germany – Lukaskirche

13 March 2027 – Hamburg, Germany – St. Pauli Kirche

17 March 2027 – Kraków, Poland – Manggha Museum

18 March 2027 – Wrocław, Poland – Stary Klasztor

19 March 2027 – Berlin, Germany – Passionskirche

20 March 2027 – Leipzig, Germany – Peterskirche

21 March 2027 – Nuremberg, Germany – St. Martha

22 March 2027 – Prague, Czech Republic – Nová Libenšká Synagoga

26 March 2027 – Milan, Italy – Circolo Bellezza

27 March 2027 – Rome, Italy – Chiesa Valdese

30 March 2027 – Linz, Austria – Grüner Anker

The tour follows a run of live archive releases for Rome, including “The Dublin Sessions II”, recorded with Irish musicians Ronan Ó Snodaigh, Eoin Ó Cionnaith and Matthew Hanaphy, and 2023’s double-CD “Live in Kyiv 2023”. Reuter made his Australian live debut as Rome in November 2025.

About Rome

Rome is the solo project of Jérôme Reuter, a Luxembourgish singer-songwriter working primarily in neofolk and martial industrial styles since the mid-2000s, signed for most of that history to Trisol Music Group. Reuter’s catalogue consists mainly of concept albums exploring history, political ideology and faith, including “Nera” (2006), “Flowers From Exile” (2011) and “Die Æsthetik der Herrschaftsfreiheit” (2011), the latter marking its 15th anniversary this November.

Reuter has continued to document Rome’s catalogue through live and archival releases, including 2023’s “Live in Kyiv 2023” double CD and “Gates Of Europe”, and 2024’s mini-album “World in Flames”. In 2025, he released three albums simultaneously through Trisol: “Anthology 2016-2025”, compiling recent-era compositions behind the single “Alesia”; “The Dublin Sessions II”, recorded at Ballycale Studio in County Wexford with bodhrán player Ronan Ó Snodaigh (Dead Can Dance, Kíla), uilleann piper Eoin Ó Cionnaith and banjo and tin whistle player Matthew Hanaphy; and “Civitas Solis”. Reuter made his first live appearance in Australia as Rome that November.

The March 2027 run marks Rome’s first dedicated tour of European churches and historic venues, built around a stripped-back solo repertoire spanning “The Tower” and “The Hierophant” alongside earlier material.

About Of The Wand And The Moon

Danish musician Kim Larsen has recorded as Of The Wand And The Moon since the early 2000s, building a sound around melancholy, intimacy and twilight atmospheres. The project returned with new material in 2021 after a ten-year gap. Larsen’s recent work draws more heavily on 1960s and 1970s singer-songwriters including Lee Hazlewood, Leonard Cohen and Serge Gainsbourg.

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