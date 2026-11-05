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Embryoroom, the project of New York multimedia artist Edward Quist, released the album ‘ABDUCTOR’ on October 31, 2026 via Stock Grazing, an independent label based in Canberra, Australia. The album spans twelve tracks across four movements of industrial techno and dark ambient material.

‘ABDUCTOR’ is paired on Bandcamp with a ten-track companion suite, ‘Escape from Telstra Tower’, written after Embryoroom’s Australian tour in February 2026 and shaped by material gathered during that trip. Combined, the two releases total 22 tracks. Every track on ‘ABDUCTOR’ has an accompanying film, in keeping with Embryoroom’s standing practice of pairing music with visual work.

The album’s themes center on power, fear and what the label describes as “the quiet architectures of control”. It draws on subconscious unease, urban decay and sensory overload, without naming its political references directly. Sleeve notes for the physical edition were written by Alexei Monroe, author of “Interrogation Machine: Laibach and NSK” (MIT Press).

‘ABDUCTOR’ tracklist

Ancient Fear I Necro-Disney Forest of Endless Spines Incubatorium Children of The Inquisition Place of No Darkness Nurse Shadowmedic Black Cruciform Wasteland Grim Gemini Ancient Fear II

<a href="https://embryoroom.bandcamp.com/album/abductor" target="_blank" rel="noopener">ABDUCTOR by Embryoroom</a>

‘ABDUCTOR’ is available as a digital album and on cassette through Bandcamp, with each cassette edition carrying Monroe’s liner notes printed as an eight-panel fold-out. A limited “Black Box” edition adds a sampler CD, an art book and a 3D-printed sculptural case holding the accompanying films and eleven audio-visual remixes; it is set to ship from late November. The album has been reviewed in Electronic Sound, where critic Jeremy Allen described it as “tenebrous, cinematic, minimal techno”, and premiered via Mixmag ANZ, Discipline Magazine and Minimal Collective.

About Embryoroom

Embryoroom is the project of Edward Paul Quist, born in Brooklyn, New York in 1976, who has worked across film, sound, installation and performance since the mid-1990s. In 2008, he directed “Kuvaputki”, a documentary built around a live performance by Pan Sonic, which screened at the Milan Film Festival and Sónar Festival; that year he also produced and scored the two-part series “HAZMASK”, screened at the Museu d’Art Contemporani de Barcelona during Sónar. His 2015 work “The Black Vertebrate” exists in both a 33-minute installation version and a feature-length cut. Quist runs embryogallery, an exhibition and screening space in New York.

Embryoroom’s catalogue on Bandcamp includes “Ravaged by the Sun / American Cannibalism” (2021) and “Network of Death / Electronic Death Music I / II” (2018). ‘ABDUCTOR’ and ‘Escape from Telstra Tower’ are released through Stock Grazing.

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