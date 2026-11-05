Twice a Man shared the visualizer for ‘Instruments of Joy’, the second single from ‘Reveries Before Silence’, out November 20 on Dependent Records.

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Swedish electronic trio Twice a Man shared a visualizer for ‘Instruments of Joy’, the second advance single from their forthcoming album ‘Reveries Before Silence’, due November 20 on Dependent Records. The album is listed as a synthpop release.

Karl Gasleben wrote the following on behalf of the band about the track: “‘Instruments of Joy’ is built on the idea that we must cultivate the ground where we stand. Rather than looking elsewhere for happiness, we turn our attention to what is already within reach: the small gestures, fleeting sensations, unexpected encounters, and quiet moments that have the power to shift something in us. Perhaps joy is not something we need to discover, but something we need to practice. To notice it. To protect it. To make space for it. Look for it in the small things, with a finger raised to ward off the dangerous winds that might sweep joy away. Listen for it in the spaces between sounds, in the body, in movement, in the shared experience of being together. ‘Instruments of Joy’ is an attempt to tune ourselves to these fragile signals, to build, from what is immediately around us, the conditions in which joy can take root and grow.”

‘Instruments of Joy’ follows ‘Desert Snow’, the first single shared from the album.

‘Reveries Before Silence’ tracklist

Instruments of Joy During Cloudtime Constant Dreaming Beating Still Desert Snow Lifeform Rabbit Walk

<a href="https://twiceaman.bandcamp.com/album/reveries-before-silence" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Reveries Before Silence by Twice a Man</a>

‘Reveries Before Silence’ is available as a 36-page hardcover 2CD artbook and as a digital album on Bandcamp, with the album also set for release on streaming platforms. The album was recorded and mixed by the band at Xenophone Studio in Jörlanda, Sweden, and mastered by Hans Olsson at Svenska Grammofonstudion in Gothenburg.

About Twice a Man

Twice a Man is a Swedish electronic group formed by Dan Söderqvist and Karl Gasleben, who began working together in 1977 as Cosmic Overdose, regarded as the first electronic band in Scandinavia. The current line-up consists of Dan Söderqvist on electronics, guitars and vocals, Karl Gasleben on electronics, and Jocke Söderqvist on electronics.

Environmental themes have run through the band’s work since its early years, including a 1984 soundtrack for a whale exhibition at the Cultural House of Stockholm, the 1988 multimedia performance ‘Driftwood’, and the ambient forest album ‘Cocoon’ in 2019. The band has also composed music for theatre, film, dance and games, including soundtracks for seven productions at the Royal Dramatic Theatre in Stockholm.

‘Reveries Before Silence’ follows the first single, ‘Desert Snow’, released in September 2026 alongside the album announcement, and is released on Dependent Records.

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