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German synthpop duo Heldautomat releases the album ‘Zwischen den Lichtern’ on October 23, 2026, via Town & Towers Records. The ten-track album was produced by Olaf Wollschläger and is available on Bandcamp and major streaming platforms.

<a href="https://heldautomat.bandcamp.com/album/zwischen-den-lichtern" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Zwischen den Lichtern by Heldautomat</a>

The tracklist comprises “Liebe ist endlich,” “Am ersten Tag,” “Anders sein,” “Page of my diary,” “Und jetzt,” “It always rains in Berlin,” “Ungesagt,” “The grass is greener,” “Hurt” and “Manchmal.” “Hurt” is a cover of the Nine Inch Nails song written by Trent Reznor, with piano by Eugene Kazantsev. “Anders sein” was written by Andreas Sippel and Christian Purwien for Second Decay, Purwien’s former band, and is reinterpreted here in Heldautomat’s own electronic arrangement. “Page of my diary” features additional vocals by Molly Gavin, and “The grass is greener” includes a child choir performance by the Ray M. School Choir from Sydney, Australia, and Sophia Chiandusso.

Heldautomat is the duo of Christian Purwien on vocals and lyrics and Thomas Kowa on synthesizers and songwriting. Side-Line has tracked the album’s lead-up through three advance singles: “Am ersten Tag”, the project’s debut single; “Anders Sein”; and “Liebe ist endlich”, all now folded into “Zwischen den Lichtern.”

About Heldautomat

Heldautomat is a German electronic duo based in Dortmund, built around analogue synthesizers, piano, a drum machine and the vocals of Christian Purwien. Purwien previously fronted Second Decay, and “Anders sein” on the new album revisits a song he co-wrote for that band with Andreas Sippel. Purwien and Kowa also record together as Purwien & Kowa, a separate synthpop project that released the single “Hinter Glas” ahead of their own album “Sechs,” and the single “Italo-disco in San Francisco”. Heldautomat’s “Zwischen den Lichtern” was released through Town & Towers Records following the advance singles “Am ersten Tag,” “Anders Sein” and “Liebe ist endlich,” and was produced by Olaf Wollschläger.

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