Heldautomat release new single ‘Liebe ist endlich’

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Town & Towers Records releases Heldautomat‘s new single “Liebe ist endlich” on October 9, 2026. It is the third single from the Dortmund, Germany duo’s debut album “Zwischen den Lichtern”, due October 23 on the same label.

“Liebe ist endlich” (“Love is finite”) opens with a slow synthesizer introduction before settling into a synth-pop arrangement, with Christian Purwien’s vocals staying restrained throughout. The refrain states its theme directly: “Liebe ist endlich / Sie ist leider vergänglich” (“Love is finite / Unfortunately, it is transient”). Heldautomat describe the track on Bandcamp as a song with “no metaphors, no way out, no redemption. Just the quiet realisation that things come to an end.”

Purwien writes the lyrics and sings. Kowa plays the synthesizers. Olaf Wollschläger produced the single.

Club mix and video for ‘Liebe ist endlich’

The digital release also includes a “Videomix” of the duo’s first single, “Am ersten Tag”, and a club mix of “Liebe ist endlich” produced by Purwien & Kowa, Purwien and Kowa’s other recording project. Heldautomat also posted an official video for “Liebe ist endlich” on YouTube. “Liebe ist endlich” is open for digital pre-order on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://heldautomat.bandcamp.com/album/liebe-ist-endlich" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Liebe ist endlich by Heldautomat</a>

About Heldautomat

Heldautomat is the Dortmund, Germany duo of Christian Purwien and Thomas Kowa, working with analogue synthesizers, piano and a drum machine alongside Purwien’s vocals. Purwien co-founded Second Decay in Witten in 1987 with Andreas Michael Sippel, after the pair had performed as Blue Velvet from 1985. Second Decay recorded entirely on analogue synthesizers and released albums including “Taste” (1994) and “The Hunt” (1998) before going quiet after 2002.

Emmo.Biz Records has since reissued “The Hunt” on green double vinyl and “Taste” on a second double-LP edition.

Purwien and Kowa also record together as Purwien & Kowa, a project with five albums behind it and a sixth, “Sechs”, in the works. The duo played the 18th Elektrisch Festival on February 27, 2026, in a set drawn 70 percent from Second Decay material.

Heldautomat released its debut single, “Am ersten Tag“, on May 15, 2026. “Anders Sein” followed on August 14, reworking a song Sippel and Purwien wrote for Second Decay’s “Taste” in 1994. “Liebe ist endlich” is the third single, and precedes the October 23 album “Zwischen den Lichtern”, produced throughout by Olaf Wollschläger and including a cover of Nine Inch Nails‘ “Hurt”. A vinyl edition of the album, limited to 100 hand-signed copies, is available alongside the digital release.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com