October 22, 2026

TOXIK Dementia releases ‘Queen of Darkness’ single

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 22, 2026

TOXIK Dementia has released the single “Queen of Darkness,” featuring Ruchia, on Bandcamp ahead of a wider platform release on October 31.

TOXIK Dementia "Queen of Darkness" single cover artwork
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Buenos Aires aggrotech and dark electro project TOXIK Dementia has released the single ‘Queen of Darkness’, featuring Ruchia. The track is out now on Bandcamp and is set to reach other platforms on October 31.

A companion video for “Queen of Darkness” is available on YouTube.

About TOXIK Dementia

TOXIK Dementia is a solo electronic music project led by Abril Rainbow, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The project works within electro-industrial, aggrotech and dark electro, with a back catalogue on Bandcamp that includes the albums “Rain of Damnation” (2024), “Emanation of the Void,” “Shadow Machine” (2024) and “The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of” (2024), alongside earlier releases dating back to 2018. “Queen of Darkness,” featuring Ruchia, is TOXIK Dementia’s latest single, timed to Halloween and released ahead of its wider platform rollout on October 31.

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