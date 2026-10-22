TOXIK Dementia releases ‘Queen of Darkness’ single

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Buenos Aires aggrotech and dark electro project TOXIK Dementia has released the single ‘Queen of Darkness’, featuring Ruchia. The track is out now on Bandcamp and is set to reach other platforms on October 31.

<a href="https://toxikdementia.bandcamp.com/track/queen-of-darkness" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Queen of Darkness by TOXIK Dementia</a>

A companion video for “Queen of Darkness” is available on YouTube.

About TOXIK Dementia

TOXIK Dementia is a solo electronic music project led by Abril Rainbow, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The project works within electro-industrial, aggrotech and dark electro, with a back catalogue on Bandcamp that includes the albums “Rain of Damnation” (2024), “Emanation of the Void,” “Shadow Machine” (2024) and “The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of” (2024), alongside earlier releases dating back to 2018. “Queen of Darkness,” featuring Ruchia, is TOXIK Dementia’s latest single, timed to Halloween and released ahead of its wider platform rollout on October 31.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com