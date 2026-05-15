Heldautomat release debut single ‘Am ersten Tag’

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The German electronic duo Heldautomat – Christian Purwien and Thomas Kowa – have released their debut single “Am ersten Tag.” Built on analogue synthesizers, piano, and minimalist drum machines, the track is the first release under the Heldautomat name.

The band describe the single as a deliberate departure from streaming-format expectations. “It is not designed for playlists, algorithms, or instant gratification — and that is exactly the point,” they say. Heldautomat describe their position as one that places atmosphere and emotional depth over accessibility.

The title translates as “On the first day,” though the song, as the band explain it, is not about beginnings. “The song dismantles the familiar idea that everything once felt big, meaningful, and full of possibility — and sets it against a sobering present,” they comment. “You move in circles and end up exactly where you started. Only without the illusions.”

The official music video can be viewed below.

About Heldautomat

Heldautomat is a German electronic project formed by Christian Purwien and Thomas Kowa(lzik). The duo work with analogue synthesizers, piano, and drum machines, with Purwien providing vocals and lyrics, and Kowa handling production and synthesis.

Christian Purwien is the vocalist and lyricist of darkwave/electronic act Second Decay, which he co-founded with Andreas Michael Sippel in 1987. Christian Purwien began his recording history as co-founder and vocalist of Second Decay, initially named Blue Velvet, in 1987.

The group worked exclusively with analogue synthesizers and released the tape “Monochromes” in 1988 and the 12-inch “Killing Desire” in 1989, followed by the CD “La Décadence Électronique” in 1992, the maxi-CD “Hinter Glas” in 1993, and the album “Taste” in 1994. The second studio album “The Hunt,” originally released in 1996, was reissued by Emmobiz Records on November 22, 2025 as a green double LP with five bonus tracks. A second vinyl edition of “Taste” is scheduled for release on June 1, 2026 via Emmo.Biz Records as a double LP with previously unreleased material.

Thomas Kowa(lzik) is a music producer, synthesizer specialist, and thriller author. His Erik Lindberg crime series is available as audiobook releases. Kowa has previously worked with No Comment and Nine Seconds.

Purwien and Kowa first began working together as Purwien & Kowa and have released five albums under that name, including “Zwei,” “Drei” (issued in 2018 as three EPs – “Drei 80s,” “Drei Disko,” and “Drei Vegas” – on Zwei Records), and “Vier” (2020). The 2021 release “5=2+3+4×12″” compiled extended versions of tracks from those three albums alongside a new version of the Second Decay track “I Hate Berlin.” In February 2026, Purwien / Kowa performed at the 18th Elektrisch Festival in Zwickau on the dedicated synthpop night, with a set comprising 70% Second Decay material.

Heldautomat is described by the duo as “stripped down, more uncompromising, and emotionally darker” than their previous collaborative work.

Alongside their music output, Purwien and Kowa co-host Disko 80, a German-language podcast documenting 1980s electronic and pop music. Heldautomat marks a new recording direction for the duo and the debut single “Am ersten Tag” is their first release under this name.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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