Purwien & Kowa release ‘Hinter Glas’ single ahead of ‘Sechs’ album

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German synth-pop duo Purwien & Kowa release the single “Hinter Glas” on August 14, 2026 via Town And Towers Records. The track is a new version of “Hinter Glas,” a song originally released by Christian Purwien’s earlier band Second Decay, and arrives ahead of the duo’s sixth studio album, “Sechs,” due October 9, 2026 on the same label.

The digital single carries three tracks: “Hinter Glas,” a remix of “Eyes Of Aragon” by Swedish electronic duo CRED, and a 12″ mix of “Hinter Glas.” “Eyes Of Aragon” was originally recorded by No Comment, the German synth-pop band Thomas Kowa played in from 1989. The single is available on major streaming services through this link.

Purwien & Kowa reunite Second Decay and No Comment on ‘Hinter Glas’

“Hinter Glas” first appeared on Second Decay‘s 1993 maxi-CD of the same name and again a year later on the album “Taste,” the German wave/electronic act Christian Purwien co-founded with Andreas Michael Sippel in 1987. With Purwien & Kowa, Purwien re-recorded his own song while Thomas Kowa brought in a remix of “Eyes Of Aragon” from his former band No Comment, handled by CRED. The pairing puts a track from each half of the duo’s back catalogue on a single release.

Purwien & Kowa describe their own sound as “retro analogue synth pop without hair.” “Hinter Glas” follows the single “Concorde” as the second preview of “Sechs,” the duo’s sixth studio album, due October 9, 2026 via Town And Towers Records. The band also runs the Disko 80 podcast with Purwien and Kowa as hosts, and records as Heldautomat as a side project.

About Purwien & Kowa

Purwien & Kowa is a German synth-pop duo based in Dortmund formed by Christian Purwien and Thomas Kowa. Purwien co-founded the electronic/darkwave act Second Decay in 1987, initially under the name Blue Velvet, together with Andreas Michael Sippel. Second Decay released the tape “Monochromes” in 1988 and the 12-inch “Killing Desire” in 1989, followed by “La Décadence Électronique” on CD in 1992, the “Hinter Glas” maxi-CD in 1993 and the album “Taste” in 1994. The band continued with “Der Nerv” in 1995, “Familiar” in 1997, “The Hunt” and “De Luxe” in 1998, “Hotels” in 1999 and “Kaltes, weißes Licht” in 2001, before pausing new material after the 2002 live release “Zwischenfall 1999.”

Thomas Kowa, born Thomas Kowalzik in 1969 in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, joined the German synth-pop band No Comment in 1989 and has lived in Switzerland since 2007. He founded the label Nanopop in 2001, closing it in 2007 to focus on writing; since 2012 he has published a series of crime novels and thrillers. His other current music projects include Nine Seconds and Emily Kinski’s dead.

Purwien and Kowa began recording together as Purwien & Kowa, releasing the three-EP digital set “Drei” via Zwei Records in October 2018. The duo also co-hosts the Disko 80 podcast, which covers 1980s music and has featured more than 100 episodes with guests including Joachim Witt, Bernhard Lloyd of Alphaville and Marcus Meyn of Camouflage. Kowa separately co-hosts the “Krimi Schweiz” podcast on Swiss crime fiction. Purwien & Kowa returned in 2026 with the single “Concorde,” followed by “Hinter Glas,” ahead of their sixth studio album “Sechs,” due October 9, 2026 via Town And Towers Records.

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