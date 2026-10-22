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German-Swiss synthpop duo Purwien & Kowa releases their sixth studio album, ‘Sechs’, on October 23, 2026, via Town and Towers. The eleven-track album was produced by Olaf Wollschläger and is available on Bandcamp, digitally and on CD.

<a href="https://purwienkowa.bandcamp.com/album/sechs" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sechs by Purwien & Kowa</a>

The tracklist comprises “Italo-disco in San Francisco” in both German and English versions, “Concorde (12″ Mix),” “Hinter Glas,” “Bandit 2000,” “Gravity,” “System,” “We’re Wrong,” “Eyes of Aragon,” “Irgendwas ist immer” and “Me and My Synthex.” “Hinter Glas” was written by Andreas Sippel and Christian Purwien for Second Decay, Purwien’s former band, while “Eyes of Aragon” was written by Thomas Kowa for his former band No Comment. Christian Purwien sings lead vocals throughout, with Kowa joining him on “Me and My Synthex.”

Christian Purwien and Thomas Kowa are also the duo behind Heldautomat, whose own album “Zwischen den Lichtern” is released the same week. Side-Line previously covered two advance singles from “Sechs”: “Hinter Glas”, released ahead of the album, and “Italo-disco in San Francisco”.

About Purwien & Kowa

Purwien & Kowa is a German-Swiss electronic duo based in Dortmund, formed by Christian Purwien and Thomas Kowa. Purwien previously fronted Second Decay, and “Hinter Glas” on “Sechs” revisits a song he co-wrote for that band with Andreas Sippel. Kowa’s former band No Comment is similarly represented on the album through “Eyes of Aragon.” Purwien and Kowa also record together as Heldautomat, a parallel project whose album “Zwischen den Lichtern” arrives the same week as “Sechs.” The duo alternates between the two projects while also running the Disko80 podcast. “Sechs” is Purwien & Kowa’s sixth studio album, produced by Olaf Wollschläger and released through Town and Towers, following the advance singles “Hinter Glas” and “Italo-disco in San Francisco.”

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