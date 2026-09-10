Dina Summer release the synthpop single “Burning Heart” via Iptamenos Discos, ahead of the mini-album “Children Of The Night,” out 9 October.

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Dina Summer releases the synthpop single “Burning Heart” on 9 September 2026 via Iptamenos Discos. The track is part of the trio’s upcoming nine-track mini-album “Children Of The Night,” due 9 October 2026 on digital and vinyl.

“Burning Heart” explores the pull of an imbalanced relationship, with the singer asking her partner to “cross the line” and return her affections. Sparkling organ synths sit against a propulsive dark bassline, pairing a nocturnal, club-ready sound with 1980s-style synthpop songwriting. Paris-based filmmaker Ceyda Yagiz directed the accompanying music video.

“Children Of The Night” takes its title from Bela Lugosi’s line in the 1931 film “Dracula.” Iptamenos Discos will release the mini-album on black vinyl and on a blood red/black marbled vinyl edition, alongside the digital format. Dina Summer will tour behind the record, with festival dates including Wave Gotik Treffen, Amphi Festival, E-Tropolis Festival, Grauzone Festival, Out Of Line Weekender, Katzenclub Festival, Extramuralhas and Baroeg, plus headline shows in Berlin, London, Paris, Athens, Bogotá, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago and Buenos Aires.

About Dina Summer

Dina Summer is the Berlin-based collaborative project of Greek-German dark-disco duo Local Suicide and Bavarian electronic producer Kalipo, who began working together in 2019. The project draws on 1980s Italo disco, new wave, EBM and early-2000s electroclash for a dark, retro-futuristic synthpop sound. Dina Summer released the single “Schall & Rauch” in October 2024, then announced the mini-album “Children Of The Night” in June 2026. The trio followed with the singles “Bats in Paris” in July and “Rat Race” in August, and now “Burning Heart” arrives ahead of the mini-album’s 9 October release on Iptamenos Discos.

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