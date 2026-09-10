Tim Horne releases ‘An Ocean Apart’, first single from new album ‘Transmutation’

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Margate, Kent-based musician Tim Horne has released “An Ocean Apart”, the first single from his new album “Transmutation”, out October 8, 2026, on Coastal Electronauts. Horne composes cinematic ambient and electronic music using synthesisers, acoustic instruments and field recordings. “An Ocean Apart” comes with a video by @diz_qo, built around artwork by Mariz Nigro, and the single is also available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Horne describes “An Ocean Apart” as the emotional core of the album. “It forms the emotional core of the album and is imbued with paradoxical feelings of distance and closeness, isolation and connection. These are contradictory emotions I’ve oscillated between when looking back with unreliable memory and nostalgia,” he said.

Tim Horne’s ‘Transmutation’ due October 8

“Transmutation” runs eight tracks: “Requiem,” “Halcyon,” “Biota,” “An Ocean Apart,” “Volta,” “Folie à Deux,” “Ascension” and “Metamorphosis.” Horne wrote, performed and produced every track himself, with additional mixing and mastering by Thomas Farmer and artwork by Mariz Nigro. The album was recorded towards the end of a long-term relationship and works through contradictory memories of joy and sorrow alongside an embrace of change. Horne layers flute and other acoustic instruments with analog, digital and modular synthesizers, often processing them until they no longer resemble their source material. He has pointed to Wendy Carlos, Kraftwerk, Boards of Canada, Sigur Rós, M83, Radiohead, Nils Frahm, Alessandro Cortini, R Beny, Emily Sprague, Ann Annie, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Jogging House and Hainbach as influences on the record.

<a href="https://timhorne.bandcamp.com/album/transmutation" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Transmutation by Tim Horne</a>

“Transmutation” is available to pre-order now as a digital album and as a limited-edition CD in a card wallet, both through Bandcamp, with the full record following on release day.

About Tim Horne

Tim Horne is a musician based in Margate, Kent. He spent roughly a decade playing bass, synthesisers and backing vocals in bands including Linear Loveboxx, Inca Maps and Inigo Blue & The System before moving into solo work. He self-released two solo albums built from modular-synthesizer improvisation, “Rise” (2022) and “Clusters” (2023). Horne developed his current sound over two years through the regular live sessions hosted by Coastal Electronauts, a collective of electronic and experimental artists based in nearby Whitstable, and that process led to the eight tracks on “Transmutation.” The album, out October 8, 2026, on Coastal Electronauts, follows those two solo releases and is preceded by the single “An Ocean Apart.”

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