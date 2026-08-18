Dina Summer released “Rat Race” on 5 August 2026 via Iptamenos Discos. It closes the “Children Of The Night” mini-album, out on 9 October 2026.

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Dina Summer released “Rat Race” on 5 August 2026 through Iptamenos Discos. The 2:56 track mixes taut synth sequences with post-punk guitar and sits last on the running order of “Children Of The Night”, the Berlin trio’s nine-track mini-album due on 9 October 2026. Streaming and download platforms credit the track to Dina Summer, Local Suicide and Kalipo, the three names behind the project.

<a href="https://dinasummer.bandcamp.com/track/rat-race" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rat Race by Dina Summer</a>

The label describes the song as “a tense and pulsing track” about “the claustrophobic grind of the 9-to-5”, driven by punchy synths and guitar riffs. It follows five earlier singles from the record: “On The Road” featuring Joshua Murphy of Crime & the City Solution on 8 April, “Fuel” on 15 April, “Voodoo” on 6 May, the title track on 24 June and “Bats In Paris” on 15 July.

Dina Summer ‘Children Of The Night’ formats and tracklist

The album title comes from Bela Lugosi’s line in “Dracula” (1931): “Listen to them. Children of the night. What music they make.” The digital edition runs to fourteen tracks: “Intro”, “Burning Heart”, “Komodo 3000”, “On The Road” featuring Joshua Murphy, “Fuel”, “Bats In Paris”, “Voodoo”, “Children Of The Night” and “Rat Race”, followed by extended versions of “Burning Heart”, “Komodo 3000”, “Fuel”, “Voodoo” and the title track. Jakob Häglsperger mixed and mastered the record. Benedikt Demmer designed the artwork.

Two 12-inch pressings carry a ten-track sequence built around the extended versions, and both add “I Was Always In Love With You”, a song that does not appear on the digital release. One is a clear vinyl edition; the other is a signed red and black marbled edition limited to 100 copies and sold only through Bandcamp and the label’s own shop. Both are open for pre-order.

<a href="https://dinasummer.bandcamp.com/album/children-of-the-night-idi027" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Children Of The Night (IDI027) by Dina Summer</a>

The trio played Out Of Line Weekender in Berlin on 7 May 2026 and Amphi Festival in Cologne on 25 July. The dates announced for the rest of the campaign are:

20 August 2026 – Leiria, Portugal – Extramuralhas

2 September 2026 – Berlin, Germany – FluxFM Bergfest

12 September 2026 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Baroeg Open Air

31 October 2026 – London, United Kingdom – Colours Hoxton

7 November 2026 – Munich, Germany – Katzenclub Festival

20 November 2026 – Greifswald, Germany – STRAZE

5 December 2026 – Santiago, Chile – venue to be announced

13 December 2026 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arkham Multiespacio

18 December 2026 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Madame Underground Club

19 December 2026 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Noise Democrazy

5 February 2027 – Berlin, Germany – Hole44

12 to 14 February 2027 – The Hague, Netherlands – Grauzone Festival

20 February 2027 – Athens, Greece – Ilion Plus

20 March 2027 – Oberhausen, Germany – E-tropolis Festival

28 May 2027 – Lubeck, Germany – treibsAND

About Dina Summer

Dina Summer is a Berlin trio. Konstantina Paschalidou Brudi, who records as Dina Pascal, sings and writes the lyrics; she grew up in Thessaloniki, where she was among the city’s first female club DJs before moving to Germany. Her husband Maximilian Brudi records as Brax Moody, and the two of them together are the dark disco duo Local Suicide. The third member is Jakob Häglsperger, the Bavarian producer who releases as Kalipo and plays in the electro-punk band Frittenbude. The three met at Rock am Ring in 2013 and started making music together in 2019.

Their sound draws on Italo disco, new wave, EBM and early-2000s electroclash, with club basslines under sung hooks. The debut EP “Who Am I” came out on 17 December 2021 on Iptamenos Discos, the Berlin label Local Suicide founded that same year. The first album, “Rimini”, followed on 15 July 2022 through Audiolith, with “Rimini Remixes” and the reworked “Rimini – Versioni Discoteca” arriving in 2023. The “Hide & Seek” 12-inch came on 23 February 2024, and the second album “Girls Gang” on 24 January 2025, trailed by “Girls Gang Remixes” that March. Side-Line first covered the project in October 2024 with the single “Schall & Rauch”.

“Rat Race” is the last of the singles to precede “Children Of The Night”, which arrives on 9 October 2026 and is the group’s first record since “Girls Gang”.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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