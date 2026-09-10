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In 1998, a remarkable album was released as a collaborative exchange between Sonar and Muslimgauze. Eric van Wonterghem and Dirk Ivens (Sonar) created four remixes of tracks by Bryn Jones (Muslimgauze), and the process was reciprocated. However, what wasn’t known at the time was that Bryn Jones had actually produced a total of 16 remixes, leaving it up to Eric and Dirk to decide what to do with them. Following the release, performances featuring both projects were even planned, but tragedy struck when Bryn Jones passed away in early 1999.

The British project Muslimgauze was extraordinary—a project I deeply admired for its sound and its unique blend of Tribal and Middle Eastern influences. Now, so many years later, these Belgian legends have decided to release the original remixes Muslimgauze created for Sonar as a standalone album, undoubtedly driven by deep respect and admiration for Bryn Jones’s masterful body of work. The result is surprising, presenting a completely transformed Sonar sound that fits seamlessly into the Muslimgauze universe. The Belgians’ signature Power-Noise is absorbed by the force of Tribal rhythms and an Eastern atmosphere, characterized by the authentic sounds of traditional instruments. Layered on top are samples of plaintive chants and voices that further enhance the mood. Muslimgauze didn’t merely create remixes; Jones undertook a complete reconstruction of the Sonar material. The overall sound is highly minimalist and perfectly embodies the Muslimgauze aesthetic. I am also struck by the brilliant stereo effects emanating from the speakers, which lend an extra touch of distinction to the production.

Through this album, Muslimgauze sounds as if the project is still alive—or perhaps newly reborn. As far as I’m concerned, this is a wonderful experience. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Outtake 3”:

https://prodamrecords.bandcamp.com/track/outtake-03

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com