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Darkvolt, the Belgian electro-industrial project of Antwerp musician Frederik Strobbe, has released a new industrial rock single, “Gold (Louder Than Life)“, via DressCode Black. The track appeared on Bandcamp on October 17, 2026, while DressCode Black’s press materials list October 29, 2026, as the release date across Spotify and other major streaming platforms.

“Gold (Louder Than Life)” carries a heavier rock influence over Darkvolt’s dark electronic foundations, combining forceful rhythms, aggressive textures and a prominent vocal line. The single is issued as a standalone digital track, available as a stream and download on Bandcamp in MP3 and FLAC.

<a href="https://dresscodeblack.bandcamp.com/track/gold-louder-than-life-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Gold (Louder Than Life) by Darkvolt</a>

The single precedes Darkvolt’s next live date on November 7, 2026, at Kinky Star in Ghent, Belgium, with Belgian industrial act The Ordure as support. The Ghent concert closes out Darkvolt’s 2026 Spirits Of Angst & Despair Tour before the project moves into 2027.

About Darkvolt

Darkvolt is a Belgian dark electro and industrial project based in Antwerp, led by Frederik Strobbe. The project’s music combines EBM, industrial and experimental electronics with theatrical vocals, and its releases appear through DressCode Black, a label based in Antwerp and a sub-label of Detroit-Berlin.

Darkvolt’s debut album, “The Time Device,” arrived on September 14, 2024, through DressCode Black, with twelve tracks. The project followed less than a month later with the Halloween special “Songs for Halloween”, an eight-track release featuring guest vocalists including Marieke Lightband (Psy’Aviah) on “The Skeleton King”, Axel Machens (Placebo Effect) on “Trick or Treat”, Jan Dewulf (Mildreda) on “The Curse”, Vain Sacrosanct (CauseNation) on “Candyman”, Chesko Geert Vandekerkhof (Der Klinke) on “Midnight Stalker” and Peter V. (Pro Patria) on “The Mask”.

In January 2025, Darkvolt issued the single “White Lie”, an EBM and electro-industrial track that served as the first preview of a second album. That album, “Spirits Of Angst And Despair”, followed as a 17-track release recorded with guitarist Martyn Hanson, moving between EBM, cinematic, experimental and industrial styles; Side-Line reviewed the album in May 2026. In January 2026, the Rogue Unit vs Darkvolt collaboration track “The Truth” was reworked by industrial veteran Rhys Fulber for DressCode Black.

“Gold (Louder Than Life)” extends that run and leads into the final date of Darkvolt’s 2026 Spirits Of Angst & Despair Tour, on November 7 in Ghent.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com