October 18, 2026

Oknho & A. Lagowski – Malnovnova (Digital/Vinyl EP – Eco Edizioni)

Inferno Sound Diaries October 18, 2026
Oknho & A. Lagowski – "Malnovnova" album cover
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This release is a split between Oknho—a collaboration between Gwenn Trémorin (Flint Glass) and Boris Völt (Mode In Gliany)—and veteran artist Andrew Lagowski.

Oknho opens with two tracks that sound Experimental while evoking a distinct Cinematic, Ambient atmosphere. The subdued, dark mood is enhanced by well-chosen spoken-word samples. The languid rhythms make the music pleasant and accessible, with the second track standing out as a particularly successful experiment.

A. Lagowski is far more than just the ‘veteran’ I initially described; he remains an absolute genius when it comes to manipulating and distilling sound. That is precisely what he showcases here: a form of Industrial-Ambient, driven, like Oknho’s material, by slow rhythms, but crafted from fantastic, precise sounds layered with numerous effects. His contribution consists of three tracks, the last of which stands out as a brilliant composition with an IDM edge.

This work brings together two interesting projects, but it is A. Lagowski’s contribution that truly shines. (Rating:8).

Listen to a snippet of A/ Lagowski’s “Transition -Edit”:

https://eedizioni.bandcamp.com/track/b2-transition-edit-lagowski

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