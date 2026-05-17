Darkvolt – Spirits Of Angst And Despair (Digital/CD Album – DressCode Black)

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Darkvolt is a Belgian band driven by Frederik Strobbe and joined on this second album by guitarist Martyn Hanson. The album features no fewer than 17 tracks.

“Spirits Of Angst And Despair” is a fairly varied work in which the influences shift almost from track to track. The album opens with a heavy EBM bassline that is quickly fused with an arsenal of noises. This dense layer of sounds actually forms a kind of common thread throughout the release, while the influences move between EBM, Cinematic, Experimental, and Industrial music. Add to that tracks driven by breakbeats alongside others built on slower rhythms, and the result is a rather chaotic whole in which Darkvolt searches for its identity. That may sound somewhat negative, but although the album moves in many different directions, it still contains several interesting tracks. I especially hear potential in the more EBM-oriented songs, where the addition of guitar creates something resembling an Industrial version of Nitzer Ebb.

In my opinion, Darkvolt mainly needs to refine its own sound and allow this diversity of ideas to evolve into a more cohesive whole, because the potential is certainly there. (Rating:6½).

Listen to “Violence”:

https://dresscodeblack.bandcamp.com/track/violence

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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