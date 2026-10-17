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Italian electro-wave project TourdeForce released the single “Winning” on October 13, 2026 via My Owl Music, together with an official music video. The track is a cover of “Winning,” originally recorded by The Sound for the 1981 album “From the Lions Mouth,” and marks the first official studio collaboration between TourdeForce and vocalist Neviah Luneville.

The release follows TourdeForce’s September 2026 video for “A Good Death,” taken from the album “Leaving Nothing Left Behind” (My Owl Music, February 27, 2026), which had already previewed Luneville’s upcoming vocal feature. Luneville is set to sing a significant portion of the tracks on TourdeForce’s next album, expected in 2027.

Production on “Winning” was shaped by Depeche Mode’s 1997 album “Ultra.” The track was produced and mixed by TourdeForce’s Christian Ryder at Kinniku Studio in Milan, with vocals by Neviah Luneville and guitars by Fox T. Vocals were recorded by Andrea Bergo at Musificio Recording in Monza, and the track was mastered by Rob Early at Retrogramme Studio in Alexandria, Virginia.

The accompanying video, directed by Ryder, was filmed partly in a hotel room decorated in an Egyptian theme, with one scene showing Luneville in a bathtub.

<a href="https://myowlmusic.bandcamp.com/track/tourdeforce-winning-2026-single" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Winning by TourdeForce</a>

“Winning” is available as a name-your-price digital download on Bandcamp.

About TourdeForce

TourdeForce is an electro-wave and synth-pop project from Bergamo, Italy, founded in 2004 by musician Christian Ryder, initially working with vocalist Kyt Walken for selected recordings and live shows. Early releases included the self-titled album “TourdeForce” in the mid-2000s on the Bergamo-based label My Owl Music, followed by “We’re Not Underground” and “Colours in Life” toward the end of the decade.

The project later signed to EKP (EK Product), a label founded in Naples in December 2008 that split in 2010 into EK Product, for darker EBM and industrial sounds, and Space Race Records, for synthpop, futurepop and IDM; TourdeForce was released under Space Race Records from then on. The band released “Jedem Das Seine” in 2014, the first part of its “Anger Trilogy,” followed by “Very Industrial People” in 2018, the same year it collaborated with Swedish act We The North on the split EP “Split.” The album “Vargtimmar” followed in 2020, a tribute single to Death In June, “Six in the Key of Death,” arrived in January 2022, and older catalogue material was gathered on “Compendium Vol. 1 2009-2013” in 2023. TourdeForce released the album “Hail the Electronic Sun” with the single “Hey Julie (Version)” in 2024, followed in April 2025 by the single “Elektro Kommando,” a tribute to the defunct EKP label.

In February 2026, TourdeForce returned to My Owl Music with the album “Leaving Nothing Left Behind,” followed by an official video for the “LNLB” single mix in March and a video for “A Good Death,” filmed in Japan, in September. “Winning,” released October 13, 2026, is the band’s first single to feature vocalist Neviah Luneville, ahead of a new album expected in 2027.

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