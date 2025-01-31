Darkvolt drops new single ‘White Lie’ from upcoming album – Out now on Bandcamp

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out on February 21st (but already available on Bandcamp) is the newest single from the Belgian Antwerp-based dark electro artist Darkvolt. “White Lie” is an EBM / electro industrial track and is out via the DressCode Black label.

On the single you’ll get the original mix of the track plus the radio edit and club mix, and also a rework by Novakill, Andy De Baeke and CauseNation.

<a href="https://dresscodeblack.bandcamp.com/album/white-lie">White Lie by Darkvolt</a>

“White Lie” is the first single from the forthcoming album “Spirits of Angst & Despair”.

The Belgian Antwerp-based record label DressCode Black is a sub label of Detroit-Berlin and releases dark electronic music. It is mainly focused on but not limited to genres like: EBM, electro, new wave and industrial.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

