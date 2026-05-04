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Combichrist will release the new industrial metal album “The Venom In The Mouth Of God” on July 24, 2026 via Out Of Line Music. The 13-track album includes the previously released tracks “Desolation”, “RISE” and “Feraline”. Note that the track “Demons Wanna Be Summoned” features King 810 frontman David Gunn.

“The Venom In The Mouth Of God” will be available as digipak CD, Yolk Splatter Vinyl 2LP and Picture Vinyl 2LP. The album can be pre-ordered right here.

Below are the videos for “Desolation”, “RISE”, “Feraline” and “Demons Wanna Be Summoned“.

About Combichrist

Combichrist is an aggrotech and industrial metal project formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 2003 by Norwegian vocalist Andy LaPlegua. LaPlegua had already worked with Icon of Coil, Panzer AG, Scandy and Scandinavian Cock. The studio project is centered on LaPlegua, with a changing live lineup. Current listed members are Andy LaPlegua, Eric13, Elliott Berlin and Jamie Cronander.

The project’s first material developed from the track “Thanx to my Buddies”, originally written under the name D.r.i.v.E. The name later changed to Hudlager and then Combichrist before the debut album “The Joy of Gunz” appeared on Out Of Line in 2003. It was followed by “Kiss The Blade”, also in 2003, “Blut Royale” and “Sex, Drogen Und Industrial” in 2004, and “Get Your Body Beat” in 2006.

The next studio albums included “Everybody Hates You” in 2005, “What the Fuck Is Wrong with You People?” in 2007, “Today We Are All Demons” in 2009, “Making Monsters” in 2010, “No Redemption” in 2013, “We Love You” in 2014, “This Is Where Death Begins” in 2016, “One Fire” in 2019 and “CMBCRST” in 2024. Note that “No Redemption” was released as the official “DmC: Devil May Cry” soundtrack.

In 2016, “This Is Where Death Begins” was announced in CD, deluxe 2CD digipak and colored gatefold double vinyl editions. The album was produced by Oumi Kapila of Filter and Andy LaPlegua, with guest vocals from Chris Motionless of Motionless In White and Ariel Levitan of MXMS, and mastering by Vlado Meller. A separate limited 3CD+DVD edition added the Summer Breeze Festival 2015 live recording on CD and DVD.

In 2019, “One Fire” was announced in 3CD boxset, 2CD and 2LP picture vinyl formats. The album included Burton C. Bell of Fear Factory on “Guns At Last Dawn”. Our “One Fire” review said that “Combichrist remains a very unique experience, mixing different genres and songs all together on one album.” We rated the album 8.

Later archive coverage included vinyl back catalogue reissues, the single “Compliance” in 2021 and “Modern Demon” in 2022. In 2024, Combichrist released the double album “CMBCRST”.

Combichrist’s 2026 schedule includes Dark Force Fest in Parsippany, Reborn Festival in Zwickau, Alcatraz Open Air in Kortrijk, M’era Luna in Hildesheim and Vagos Metal Fest in Portugal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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