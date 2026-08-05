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German EBM/synthpop project ES23, the solo outlet of Daniel Pad, released the new single Fairytale via Infacted Recordings on July 31, 2026. The track is available as a digital download and stream.

“Fairytale” is a purely instrumental piece that runs 3:58. On his own website, Daniel Pad describes it as a playful musical journey where driving psytrance elements meet epic, gentle strings, adding that the track carries detailed rhythmic work and subtle gaming-related references in its sound design, giving the piece both a nostalgic and futuristic character. The single is tagged EBM, industrial, synthpop, futurepop, electro and melodic techno on Bandcamp. On Bandcamp the release itself is titled “Fairytales”, the same one-track digital release carrying the song “Fairytale”.

<a href="https://infactedrecordings.bandcamp.com/track/fairytale-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Fairytale by ES23</a>

About ES23

ES23 is the solo project of German producer Daniel Patschkowski, known as Daniel Pad, founded in Bochum, Germany at the end of 2004. The project released its first official album, “Heaven Or Hell”, in 2012 through Infacted Recordings, followed by “Mutatio Ex Machina” in 2014. Side-Line reviewed the third album, “Erase My Heart”, in July 2017, describing it as a merge of dark-electro, EBM and future-pop, and featured Daniel Pad in a “Click Interview” the following month.

The fourth album, “Only Melodies Remain”, followed in December 2020, mixing Electro-Pop with harder EBM elements and featuring a collaboration with SynthAttack plus remixes by Solitary Experiments and Shiv-R. Side-Line spoke with Daniel Pad again in a “Click Interview” in January 2021, where he stated “I’m not a huge fan producing the same music over and over again. I need variation.” The fifth album, “Dancing With Clouds”, arrived in November 2023, again through Infacted Recordings. With “Fairytale”, ES23 continues that release history in 2026 with a purely instrumental single on the same label.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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