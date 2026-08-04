Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Princess Ugly, a post-punk and darkwave act, released the single “The Work” on August 4, 2026, together with a remix by Leæther Strip’s Claus Larsen. Both versions are available on Bandcamp, YouTube and other streaming platforms.

<a href="https://princessugly.bandcamp.com/track/the-work" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Work by Princess Ugly</a>

Lyrically, “The Work” presents what the band describes as an existential, ontological horror built on EBM-influenced instrumentation, addressing a compulsion to work and create that ultimately turns the created thing into something that stalks and controls its maker. The official video for “The Work” is embedded below.

The single is accompanied by a remix from Leæther Strip‘s Claus Larsen. Princess Ugly describes the “Leæther Strip Remix” as a dense, infectious reinterpretation with a biting electro-industrial groove. The remix is also on Bandcamp and has its own video.

About Princess Ugly

Princess Ugly are J. Christopher-Rome (words, vocals) and Christopher Moncrieffe (music, instruments), based in Portland, Oregon. The project began as a solo effort from J. Christopher-Rome with a first album released in 2006; Christopher Moncrieffe joined in 2007, and the pair released two albums as a duo, “The Past, One Second At A Time” (2010) and “It Should Be Clear By Now” (2012).

After a hiatus, Princess Ugly returned in 2021 with a run of singles and EPs that leaned further into post-punk and goth influences, starting with “Hunger” (2021) and continuing through “Start Below” (2022), “An Individual Soul” (2023), “Break Every Room” (2023), the EP “Death After Life” (2023), the EP “Bring the Axes” (2024) and the single “The Out” (2025). The band also appeared on the Belgian label Spleen+’s post-punk box set “Resurgence” (2025). “The Work” and its Leæther Strip remix follow that run of singles and mark the band’s latest release.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)