August 4, 2026

Princess Ugly releases single ‘The Work’ with Leæther Strip remix

Bernard - Side-Line Staff August 4, 2026

Princess Ugly releases the single “The Work” on August 4, 2026, with a remix by Leæther Strip’s Claus Larsen, on Bandcamp and YouTube.

Princess Ugly "The Work" single cover art
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Princess Ugly, a post-punk and darkwave act, released the single “The Work” on August 4, 2026, together with a remix by Leæther Strip’s Claus Larsen. Both versions are available on Bandcamp, YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Lyrically, “The Work” presents what the band describes as an existential, ontological horror built on EBM-influenced instrumentation, addressing a compulsion to work and create that ultimately turns the created thing into something that stalks and controls its maker. The official video for “The Work” is embedded below.

The single is accompanied by a remix from Leæther Strip‘s Claus Larsen. Princess Ugly describes the “Leæther Strip Remix” as a dense, infectious reinterpretation with a biting electro-industrial groove. The remix is also on Bandcamp and has its own video.

About Princess Ugly

Princess Ugly are J. Christopher-Rome (words, vocals) and Christopher Moncrieffe (music, instruments), based in Portland, Oregon. The project began as a solo effort from J. Christopher-Rome with a first album released in 2006; Christopher Moncrieffe joined in 2007, and the pair released two albums as a duo, “The Past, One Second At A Time” (2010) and “It Should Be Clear By Now” (2012).

After a hiatus, Princess Ugly returned in 2021 with a run of singles and EPs that leaned further into post-punk and goth influences, starting with “Hunger” (2021) and continuing through “Start Below” (2022), “An Individual Soul” (2023), “Break Every Room” (2023), the EP “Death After Life” (2023), the EP “Bring the Axes” (2024) and the single “The Out” (2025). The band also appeared on the Belgian label Spleen+’s post-punk box set “Resurgence” (2025). “The Work” and its Leæther Strip remix follow that run of singles and mark the band’s latest release.

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