Combichrist released “The Venom In The Mouth Of God” on July 24, 2026 via Out Of Line Music, featuring King 810 on “Demons Wanna Be Summoned.”

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Combichrist released their eleventh studio album, The Venom In The Mouth Of God, on July 24, 2026 via Out Of Line Music. The 13-track record is available on digipak CD, multicolor “Yolk Splatter” 2LP, picture-disc 2LP and digital formats, alongside album merchandise.

<a href="https://combichrist.bandcamp.com/album/the-venom-in-the-mouth-of-god" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Venom In The Mouth Of God by Combichrist</a>

The album opens with “ODR” and “Born Deströyer,” dense, mechanized industrial-metal tracks, before shifting into more introspective territory on “Each Scar A Vision” and “The Way We Want To Be Seen.” It includes the previously released singles “Desolation,” “RISE,” “Feraline” and “Only Here For A Good Time,” alongside new material. Track 12, “Demons Wanna Be Summoned,” features King 810 vocalist David Gunn, a collaboration between Combichrist‘s electronics and the Michigan nu-metal outfit.

Tracklist: 1. ODR 2. Desolation 3. The Future Is A Memory 4. Born Deströyer 5. Feraline 6. RISE 7. Venom 8. S.T.F.U. 9. Each Scar A Vision 10. Only Here For A Good Time 11. The Way We Want To Be Seen 12. Demons Wanna Be Summoned (feat. King 810) 13. Second Ending (We Have Been Here Before)

Combichrist will support the release with festival dates this summer, including Alcatraz Open Air in Kortrijk on August 7 and M’era Luna in Hildesheim on August 8, followed by “The Venom In The Mouth Of God Tour” across North America and the “Electro Combichristmas Tour 2026” in Europe later this year. Tour dates and ticket information are available on the band’s official tour page.

Combichrist’s road to ‘The Venom In The Mouth Of God’

Side-Line first reported the album on May 4, 2026, when it was announced for a July 24 release via Out Of Line Music. Three singles preceded it: “Demons Wanna Be Summoned” on April 23, 2026, “Feraline” on November 21, 2025, and “RISE” on August 28, 2025. Combichrist also headlined Dark Force Fest 2026 in Parsippany, New Jersey, on May 1, 2026, alongside Front Line Assembly and London After Midnight.

About Combichrist

Combichrist was founded in 2003 by Norwegian musician Andy LaPlegua, initially as a side project alongside his work in Panzer AG. The band built its sound around a fusion of EBM, aggrotech and industrial metal, developing into a live act known for high-energy stage shows. Its catalogue includes the albums “Making Monsters” (2010), “One Fire” (2019) and “CMBCRST” (2024), a double album also issued on zoetrope vinyl. Combichrist’s music has appeared in video game soundtracks, including “Devil May Cry 5,” and the band has performed at arena and festival stages worldwide, including Dark Force Fest, Alcatraz Open Air and M’era Luna. With “The Venom In The Mouth Of God,” Combichrist add a thirteen-track studio album to that catalogue, its most expansive to date, and follow it with festival dates and two headline tours through the rest of 2026.

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