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German electronic pop project Arsine Tibé and vocalist Suzanne Letting release the four-track concept mini-album “Reclaimed” on August 7, 2026. The digital release is a collaboration between Arsine Tibé, the solo project of Manfred Thomaser, and Letting, and centers on the experience of a woman who has survived violence, told in the first person.

Thomaser describes the record’s subject as a widespread problem: “Violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread and common human rights violations worldwide.” He adds that the first-person narrative structure was chosen deliberately, to create “an immediate – and therefore very emotional – connection to the subject.”

The mini-album’s main track is “Ghost Doorway”. Its official video goes online on August 7 at midnight CET, on the same day as the digital release. Arsine Tibé and Letting are also preparing a CD and vinyl edition of “Reclaimed” that will additionally include instrumental versions of all four songs; no release date for the physical formats has been confirmed yet.

‘Reclaimed’ ties into a Refuge fundraiser

Arsine Tibé and Letting will donate proceeds from the CD and vinyl sales of “Reclaimed” to Refuge, the UK’s largest specialist domestic abuse organisation. Letting has separately set up a fundraising page for Refuge on JustGiving to support the same cause.

About Arsine Tibé

Arsine Tibé is the Lounge Noire and electronic pop solo project of Manfred Thomaser, based in Munich, Germany. Thomaser describes the project’s sound as drawing on lounge, soundtrack, ambient, new wave, electro and pop elements. He is best known as one half of !Distain, the German synthpop duo he shares with Alexander Braun, and has also worked on the projects Demokratie and The Independent Seasons.

Side-Line first covered Arsine Tibé in February 2016, when Thomaser launched a mini-album under the project name, led by the track “Obligation”. Arsine Tibé has since released several collaborations with Suzanne Letting, including “Beyond the Point (feat. Suzanne Letting)” and the two-part The Lounge Noire Sessions, the second episode of which appeared on June 19, 2026. “Reclaimed” continues that collaboration and marks the pair’s first release built around a dedicated social theme, with its charity tie-in to Refuge.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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