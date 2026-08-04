Machine Command releases new single ‘Rage’

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Machine Command, an EBM project, released the single “Rage” on August 4, 2026. The single follows the 2026 album “Cathected” and is available on Bandcamp and Spotify.

<a href="https://machinecommand.bandcamp.com/album/rage" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rage by Machine Command</a>

“Rage” holds two versions of the track. The main version runs at 145 BPM as an EBM stomper, with a vocal delivery the band describes as somewhere between Rein and Anne Clarke. The second version, titled “Rage (Vocoder Dub Mix)”, uses vocodered vocals over an electrofunk arrangement the band compares to Cabaret Voltaire. Lyrically, the song addresses how social media places people into echo chambers and sets them against each other.

“Rage” is the first single from a new Machine Command album, scheduled for release sometime in 2027. Machine Command describes its sound as appealing to fans of Nitzer Ebb and Portion Control, as well as newer acts such as Ultra Sunn and Ruined Conflict.

On August 28, 2026, Machine Command supports Rotersand at The Helling in Utrecht, Netherlands. Additional shows are in preparation.

About Machine Command

Machine Command is an EBM project of Pieter Winkelaar and Annemarie Janssen. The project’s Bandcamp discography includes the albums “4PM”, “Deformed”, “Strength”, “To The Point”, “New Socialism”, “Stampfbereit”, “Two Point Zero”, “Decline and Rise Again”, “Nuke It from Orbit” and “Cathected”, the latter released March 11, 2026, alongside the EPs “Tetrarchy E.P.” and “Without Fear EP” and additional singles and remix releases. Side-Line previously covered the band’s “Affected” album. “Rage” continues that release chronology and adds the Rotersand support date to the project’s upcoming live schedule.

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