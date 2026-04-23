April 23, 2026

Combichrist release ‘Demons Wanna Be Summoned’ single with King 810

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 23, 2026
Combichrist (Photo by Karo Kratochwil)

Combichrist (Photo by Karo Kratochwil)

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Combichrist have released “Demons Wanna Be Summoned“, a new single featuring King 810 frontman David Gunn. The single is out via Out Of Line Music. The band is currently completing its forthcoming studio album.

The release is Combichrist’s most recent single after the 2024 album “CMBCRST” following “Desolation”, “RISE”, and “Feraline” which respectively arrived on June 5, August 28, and November 25, 2025.

The track is also out on YouTube in a special lyrics video.

The band is confirmed to headline Dark Force Fest 2026 (01.05.2026, Parsippany, NJ, USA) and will appear at several major European festivals throughout the summer, including Alcatraz Metal Festival (06.–09.08.2026, Kortrijk, Belgium) and M’era Luna (08.08.2026, Hildesheim, Germany).

About Combichrist

Combichrist was formed in Atlanta in 2003 by Norwegian musician Andy LaPlegua. The debut album “The Joy of Gunz” arrived in 2003 on Out Of Line. That release was followed by “Everybody Hates You” on March 8, 2005, “Today We Are All Demons” on January 20, 2009, and “Making Monsters” on September 28, 2010.

Later albums included “This Is Where Death Begins” on June 3, 2016, “One Fire” on June 7, 2019, and “CMBCRST” on May 17, 2024.While the band is a studio project centered on LaPlegua, he has been working with a changing live lineup, and currently lists Eric13, Elliott Berlin, and Jamie Cronander alongside him.

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