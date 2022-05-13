Combichrist shares new single ‘Modern Demon’ + lyric video

May 13, 2022

Combichrist has released their third new single “Modern Demon”, after their 2019’s “One Fire” album….
Combichrist has released their third new single “Modern Demon”, after their 2019’s “One Fire” album.

Andy LaPlegua comments on the new song: “Modern Demon” is about the path we are on as humans, and how it makes us inhuman. Trading a life worth living, for a life of convenience. Most of all, it’s a killer track written by me and Elliot Berlin, and I can’t wait to crush the stage with it this summer!”

You can watch the new Combichrist lyric video for “Modern Demon” right below. Combichrist was formed in 2003 by Norwegian vocalist Andy LaPlegua, who also founded the bands Icon of Coil, Panzer AG, Scandinavian Cock and Scandy. Combichrist is now based in Oak Hill, Florida. The band consists of only LaPlegua in the studio, with a changing lineup of live performing members.


