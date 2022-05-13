Combichrist shares new single ‘Modern Demon’ + lyric video
Combichrist has released their third new single “Modern Demon”, after their 2019’s “One Fire” album….
Combichrist has released their third new single “Modern Demon”, after their 2019’s “One Fire” album.
Andy LaPlegua comments on the new song: “Modern Demon” is about the path we are on as humans, and how it makes us inhuman. Trading a life worth living, for a life of convenience. Most of all, it’s a killer track written by me and Elliot Berlin, and I can’t wait to crush the stage with it this summer!”
You can watch the new Combichrist lyric video for “Modern Demon” right below. Combichrist was formed in 2003 by Norwegian vocalist Andy LaPlegua, who also founded the bands Icon of Coil, Panzer AG, Scandinavian Cock and Scandy. Combichrist is now based in Oak Hill, Florida. The band consists of only LaPlegua in the studio, with a changing lineup of live performing members.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether