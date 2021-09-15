Combichrist launch new single ‘Compliance’, check out the video

Combichrist have revealed a new single and music video for the track “Compliance”. This is their second new single since 2019’s “One Fire” album. The first single “Not my enemy” was released earlier this year.

In other news, Elliott Berlin has rejoined the band as a recording and touring member. In addition, the first official solo album will be released under the name LaPlegua – containing some songs that were originally destined for a third Panzer AG album. The first single, “I Will Heal” was released online in February 2021, with the post-punk/goth rock album originally planned for a Summer release. New material from Icon Of Coil is also in the works, as is a new project of viking techno which will come out under the name HDLGIR.

You can watch the new Combichrist video below.

Combichrist was formed in 2003 by the Norwegian vocalist Andy LaPlegua, who also founded the bands Icon of Coil, Panzer AG, Scandinavian Cock and Scandy. Combichrist is now based in Englewood, Tennessee and consists of mostly LaPlegua in the studio, with a changing lineup of live performing members.