Combichrist gets vinyl back catalogue treatment: 3 double coloured vinyl reissues

Combichrist, the aggrotech/industrial metal band formed in 2003 by Norwegian vocalist Andy LaPlegua (Icon Of Coil, Pnazer AG, …), has 3 vinyl reissues coming out in a few weeks. Each album will be released on coloured double vinyl.

The first double vinyl re-release is from the 2003 album “The Joy of Gunz”. The album was Andy LaPlegua’s debut as Combichrist. You may expect the visuals to look something like this. Orders can be placed right here.

The next is the 2005 follow-up to “The Joy of Gunz”, titled “Everybody hates”. You may expect the visuals to look something like this. Orders can be placed right here.

The 3rd re-release is for “What the F*ck is Wrong With You People?”, originally released in 2007. You may expect the visuals to look something like this. Orders can be placed right here.

