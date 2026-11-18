Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

17 November 2026 | Centrum Koncertowe A2, Wrocław, Poland

Carpenter Brut, HEALTH and VOWWS played Centrum Koncertowe A2 in Wrocław on 17 November 2026, on the “Conflict: Europe 2026” tour. Karo Kratochwil attended and reviewed all three sets for Side-Line.

The European tour bringing Carpenter Brut, HEALTH and VOWWS to Wrocław on November 17 had been on my calendar for months. Four years had passed since HEALTH’s previous appearance at Zaklęte Rewiry on October 26, 2022, alongside Perturbator and Author & Punisher, a concert that remains vividly etched in my memory. Given how extensively the Los Angeles band’s music has developed since then, the prospect of seeing them again was exciting enough. Carpenter Brut, however, represented another piece of unfinished business. I had missed their late-night headlining appearance at Castle Party in July 2025, having simply run out of energy after an exhausting festival day, and had regretted that decision ever since. The opportunity to finally experience Franck Hueso’s formidable live production, and in the company of HEALTH, made this Wrocław date impossible to resist.

The combination was intriguing in its own right. Although all three projects incorporate electronics, distortion and darker musical aesthetics, their approaches to songwriting and live presentation differ substantially. Equally impressive was the technical production at Centrum Koncertowe A2, where the venue’s lighting capabilities, complemented by the touring equipment, provided a flexible environment for three very different artistic visions.

Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil

VOWWS

The evening opened with VOWWS, an Australian-born, Los Angeles-based duo whose recordings I had previously encountered without exploring them in much depth. Their thirty-minute set consequently became an unexpected pleasure and one of those musical discoveries that make arriving early for a concert so worthwhile.

Consisting of Rizz on vocals and synthesizers and Matt James on vocals and guitar, VOWWS describe their music as death-pop, an appropriately ambiguous designation for a sound that incorporates post-punk, gothic rock, industrial electronics and alternative music without settling comfortably into any one tradition.

What caught my attention was the economy of their stage presentation compared with the richness of the arrangements. Matt’s guitar brought a rough, sometimes abrasive quality to the compositions, while Rizz’s synthesizers established their electronic character. Their contrasting vocal approaches were equally important, lending the songs an expressive complexity that prevented the heavier passages from becoming merely aggressive. The interplay between guitar and electronics felt organic, moving from muscular instrumental sequences into more subdued melodic territory without sacrificing the songs’ underlying tension.

The lighting was beautifully restrained, occasionally reducing both musicians to silhouettes against an illuminated background and allowing the darker passages to unfold without unnecessary theatrical embellishment. There was confidence in this simplicity, as though the duo understood precisely how much visual intervention the music required and when it was better to leave the arrangements to speak for themselves.

Thirty minutes passed quickly, and I was genuinely disappointed when their set ended. VOWWS had arrived as the least familiar name on the bill and left me with a reason to explore their recordings more thoroughly, which is perhaps the most satisfying outcome an opening act can achieve.

HEALTH

HEALTH took the evening into much heavier territory, delivering a concert whose sheer physical force made it immediately apparent how successfully the band’s evolving musical direction translates to the stage. Over the years, the Los Angeles musicians have moved from their experimental noise-rock beginnings towards a denser fusion of industrial electronics, distorted guitars and formidable rhythmic structures, while retaining a melodic sensibility that makes their music instantly recognisable.

For this European tour, the established trio of Jake Duzsik, John Famiglietti and drummer BJ Miller was joined by guitarist Quentin Godet, whose presence added another layer of instrumental weight. Miller’s drumming was tremendously powerful, driving the songs forward with precision and a steady momentum, while Famiglietti’s bass and electronic contributions formed an abrasive foundation for the guitars. The additional instrumentation gave the arrangements greater depth, although the sound remained sufficiently defined for individual elements to emerge from the surrounding distortion.

What has always fascinated me about HEALTH is Jake Duzsik’s approach to singing. He keeps an almost disarmingly gentle delivery instead of matching the aggression of the instruments with equally forceful vocals, allowing vulnerability to surface within music that can otherwise sound overwhelmingly mechanical. At A2, this contrast was clear, with his melodic lines occasionally emerging almost exposed from the surrounding electronic density. There is something deeply affecting about that refusal to compete with the instrumental violence; the voice retains its humanity by refusing to overpower the machinery around it.

The band’s command of dynamics was equally impressive. The music moved through passages of crushing instrumental weight and moments of relative melodic clarity, with abrupt lighting changes sharpening the rhythmic accents and more subdued illumination creating an uneasy intimacy. Despite the volume and density, the arrangements never dissolved into an indistinct mass of sound, and the performance retained a clarity that allowed its structural detail to be appreciated alongside its immediate physical impact.

Yet there is another aspect of HEALTH that makes their concerts so enjoyable, and it has relatively little to do with musical severity. Their wonderfully peculiar relationship with contemporary popular culture, including gaming, anime and internet humour, has given them an online personality almost defiantly resistant to conventional rock solemnity. Their absurd, self-deprecating communication and knowingly ridiculous adoption of the term cum metal stand in amusing contrast to the often troubled emotional character of their songs. That same sense of humour extends to their live appearances, where an unexpectedly friendly, playful relationship with the audience accompanies the formidable sound coming from the stage.

At one point, Duzsik encouraged the crowd to appreciate the present moment, enjoy themselves and make something memorable of the experience they were sharing. It was a simple sentiment, but one that felt entirely appropriate in a room filled with people responding to the music so enthusiastically. The concert’s conclusion offered a far more exuberant expression of that connection when Famiglietti launched himself into the audience and was carried above the crowd towards the back of the venue. It was a wonderfully chaotic finale, simultaneously outrageous and affectionate, and entirely consistent with the band’s distinctive combination of musical seriousness and personal irreverence.

Having waited four years for HEALTH to return to Wrocław, I could hardly have hoped for a more satisfying reunion. The additional guitar gave their already imposing sound an even greater physical presence, the musicianship was superb, and the interaction between performers and audience brought an appealing sense of spontaneity to an otherwise tightly controlled musical assault. It was one of my absolute highlights of the evening, confirming how successfully HEALTH have developed a sound that remains unmistakably their own, regardless of how far they continue to push its boundaries.

Carpenter Brut

Carpenter Brut arrived with a different set of expectations. Despite my familiarity with Franck Hueso’s recordings and elaborate visual aesthetic, I had never experienced the project live, and the memory of having missed its Castle Party appearance the previous year had made this concert one I did not want to miss again.

Hueso has developed an instantly recognisable artistic universe in which synthesizer-driven electronics, heavy metal, horror cinema and dystopian imagery coexist, drawing upon the extravagant visual language of 1980s popular culture while giving it a distinctly contemporary weight. Yet even considerable familiarity with the recordings offered only a limited indication of the scale and physical impact of the live production.

The stage arrangement established its character immediately. Hueso occupied an elevated position at the centre, surrounded by an illuminated structure resembling a futuristic control station, while guitarist Adrien Grousset and drummer Florent Marcadet provided the live instrumental foundation. Distorted, prerecorded vocal announcements introduced an almost authoritarian quality, suggesting a fictional environment governed by machinery, technological power and ominous electronic communication. There was a playful sense of science-fiction excess to the construction, but its execution was precise.

Musically, the show was enormous. Heavily distorted synthesizer sequences, aggressive electronic rhythms and monumental bass frequencies were reinforced by guitar and live percussion, producing a sound that frequently approached the sheer force of contemporary metal without losing the rhythmic discipline of electronic music. The familiar designation of darksynth hardly seems sufficient to encompass the range of influences involved, especially when the arrangements move so effortlessly between cinematic electronic passages and the more raw vocabulary of heavy guitar music.

Grousset’s playing was central to this effect, lending the synthesizer-driven compositions a sharper, more aggressive edge, while Marcadet’s drumming introduced a powerful physical immediacy that distinguished the live arrangements from their studio counterparts. Their interaction with Hueso’s electronic sequences gave the music a sense of movement and momentum that was exhilarating to experience, the mechanical precision of the programmed elements continually reinforced by the presence of musicians performing with such energy.

The visual production, however, elevated the concert into something altogether more elaborate. Powerful moving lights positioned around the musicians continually redrew the geometry of the stage, projecting layered formations across the venue and alternately revealing or concealing the performers. At times, entire sections of the stage appeared to disappear into darkness, only for the illumination to return in sharply defined patterns that transformed the apparent dimensions of the space. Hueso’s elevated central structure became the focal point of this constantly shifting construction, resembling the command station of an enormous electronic machine.

The coordination between lighting and music was astonishingly precise, with changes in rhythm, texture and instrumental emphasis reflected in the movement and arrangement of the beams. Instead of merely accompanying the compositions, the visual elements expanded their cinematic character, creating the impression of an immense mechanical environment whose architecture was being reconstructed throughout the concert.

What made the production so effective was its ability to combine extravagant visual scale with a genuine sense of musical purpose. The musicians were never reduced to decorative figures within an elaborate lighting installation; their instrumental contributions remained central to the experience, and the more spectacular sequences derived much of their force from the interaction between the live arrangements and the surrounding technology.

Having missed Carpenter Brut at Castle Party, I found the Wrocław appearance immensely satisfying. Its sheer scale exceeded my expectations, but what impressed me most was the precision with which every element had been conceived and executed. The combination of synthesizers, guitar, percussion and elaborate stage machinery produced a concert that was as carefully constructed as it was physically exhilarating, demonstrating how successfully Hueso’s cinematic imagination can inhabit a live environment.

The atmosphere and the evening as a whole

The audience deserves recognition for contributing so much to the evening’s character. Centrum Koncertowe A2 was impressively full, yet the atmosphere remained friendly, open and good-natured, with a wonderful sense of shared enthusiasm extending across all three concerts. Even during the most physically demanding passages, people appeared attentive to one another, and the excitement never seemed to come at the expense of consideration for those around them.

During Carpenter Brut’s set, several crowd surfers were carried towards the stage, where security personnel helped them down and guided them safely back into the audience area. It was encouraging to see such energetic participation handled so smoothly, without unnecessary confrontation or disruption, allowing the crowd to enjoy itself while the atmosphere remained relaxed and welcoming.

The technical quality of the evening was equally worthy of praise. Sound and lighting were adapted to the very different requirements of the three projects without imposing a uniform visual or sonic character upon them. VOWWS benefited from a relatively restrained presentation that drew attention to the interplay of their instruments and voices; HEALTH delivered an overwhelming yet carefully defined combination of electronic and instrumental aggression; and Carpenter Brut transformed the stage into a tightly coordinated audiovisual construction on a large scale.

I had arrived at A2 with four years of anticipation surrounding HEALTH, a lingering regret about having missed Carpenter Brut at Castle Party, and relatively little previous familiarity with VOWWS. By the end of the evening, those expectations had given way to something far more immediate: the discovery of a band I now wanted to know better, the satisfaction of seeing familiar music acquire an entirely new dimension on stage, and the pleasure of sharing those experiences with an audience whose enthusiasm was impossible to overlook.

I left physically exhausted, thoroughly exhilarated and still absorbing the extraordinary amount of music, light and movement I had experienced over the preceding hours. What remained most vividly were the individual moments that had given each concert its own character, more than the production values or the force of the sound: the understated appeal of VOWWS, Jake Duzsik’s gentle voice emerging from HEALTH’s formidable instrumental arrangements, John Famiglietti disappearing into the crowd, and Franck Hueso presiding over a stage that seemed to transform continuously around him. Together, they made November 17 a memorable Wrocław stop on the European tour and an evening whose most rewarding qualities could only have been fully appreciated in person.

About the artists

VOWWS

VOWWS are an Australian-born duo based in Los Angeles, consisting of Rizz and Matt James. Their self-described death-pop combines post-punk, gothic rock, industrial electronics and alternative music. Their third album, “I’ll Fill Your House With an Army” (2025), was co-produced by Billy Howerdel of A Perfect Circle. Side-Line previously covered the album’s lead single “Re-Animator” and the earlier single “Hurt You”.

Official website: vowwsband.com · Instagram: @vowwsband · Bandcamp: vowwsband.bandcamp.com

HEALTH

Formed in Los Angeles in 2005, HEALTH have developed from their experimental noise-rock origins into one of the most distinctive contemporary industrial acts. The core trio consists of Jake Duzsik, John Famiglietti and BJ Miller, whose music combines distorted guitars, electronics, powerful percussion and restrained melodic vocals. Their recent releases include “RAT WARS” (2023) and “CONFLICT DLC” (2025). The current tour was first announced on Side-Line as “Conflict: Europe 2026”.

Official website: youwillloveeachother.com · Instagram: @health

Carpenter Brut

Carpenter Brut is the project of French electronic musician and producer Franck Hueso, established in 2012. His music combines darksynth, metal and electronic dance music with the aesthetics of horror cinema and 1980s synthesizer soundtracks. His album “Leather Temple” (2026) completes the conceptual trilogy begun with “Leather Teeth” (2018) and continued with “Leather Terror” (2022). Side-Line previously covered his collaboration with “HORSKH on ‘Connected'” ahead of that album.

Official website: carpenterbrut.com · Instagram: @carpenterbrut · Bandcamp: carpenterbrut.bandcamp.com

Event: Carpenter Brut x HEALTH + VOWWS – “Conflict: Europe 2026” tour. Organiser: Knock Out Productions. Venue: Centrum Koncertowe A2, Wrocław, Poland.

Text and photography: Karo Kratochwil

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.