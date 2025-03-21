VOWWS release brand new single, ‘Hurt You’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Australian industrial rock duo VOWWS, now based in Los Angeles, just dropped a brand new single, “Hurt You“. The band is signed to Out Of Line and is one of the label’s recent signings that drift the label away from its electro roots into a more rock / metal direction.

The single is the folllow-up to the single “Blood’s On Fire” (which features Foo Fighter’s Josh Freese on drums). Describing the meaning behind Hurt You, VOWWS says: “This is probably as close as we’ll get to an actual love song. But it’s more like a memory of love, like a rose-tinted longing. Memories that feel more powerful with time as they wear out, becoming warmer and more romantic. Sometimes they change and become their own entity, like an old, flickering movie of the past, rather than the past itself. That feeling is what the song represents to us.”

The duo demoed a collection of songs the last two years, before enlisting Billy Howerdel (A Perfect Circle) to help record and re-imagine each song.

VOWWS tour dates

31st May – Padua, Italy – Hall (supporting Jerry Cantrell)

1st Milan, Italy – Magazzini Generali (supporting Jerry Cantrell)

2nd Munich, Germany – Kranhalle (headline show)

4th Bochum, Germany – Rockpalast (headline show)

6th Berlin, Germany – Columbia Theater (supporting Jerry Cantrell)

7th Germany – Rock Im Park

8th Germany – Rock Am Ring

10th Zagreb, Croatia – Culture Factory (supporting Jerry Cantrell)

11th Czech Republic – Rock For People

12th Austria – Nova Rock Festival

15th Donington, UK – Download Festival

17th London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town (supporting Jerry Cantrell)

18th Portsmouth, UK – Kola (headline show)

20th Clisson, France – Hellfest

21st Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting

23rd Nijmegen, Netherlands – Merleyn (headline show)

24th Paris, France – Machine du Moulin Rouge (supporting Jerry Cantrell)

26th Viveiro, Spain – Resurrection Festival

About VOWWS

VOWWS is an Australian industrial rock duo formed by Matthew “Matt” James Campbell (vocals, guitar) and Arezo “Rizz” Khanjani (vocals, keyboard). Originally from Sydney, they relocated to Los Angeles to further their musical careers.

They met in the mid-2000s at the University of New England’s music program in Sydney and formed VOWWS after playing in various underground projects. In 2011 they started collaborating with producer Kevin McMahon (known for his work with Swans) to shape their sound.

Their debut album, “The Great Sun” (2015), was released via Cleopatra Records, featuring Gary Numan on the title track. Their second album, “Under the World” (2018), was self-released. In 20219 they collaborated with Chino Moreno (Deftones) on “Structure of Love II” and with Kristina Esfandiari on “Burn II”.

In January 2025, they signed with Out Of Line Music and released “Blood’s on Fire,” co-produced by Billy Howerdel with drums by Josh Freese.

