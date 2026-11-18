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Belgian artist Kilmarth released a video for “Occultation”, a track from the album “Au bord des Ténèbres…”. The video is included as a bonus file with the Bandcamp download of the album.

On 4 December 2026, “Au bord des Ténèbres…” arrives on all streaming platforms. That date is also a Bandcamp Friday, when Bandcamp waives its revenue share so that sales go directly to the artist.

<a href="https://kilmarth.bandcamp.com/album/au-bord-des-t-n-bres" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Au bord des Ténèbres… by Kilmarth</a>

About Kilmarth

Kilmarth is the project of Belgian artist Cedric, who creates dark ambient and neoclassical electronic compositions. Side-Line previously covered his concept album “Cherophobia” and the collaborative album “Micrometeoritic Flowerpot” with D-Fried. “Au bord des Ténèbres…” is his latest album, arriving on streaming platforms on 4 December 2026.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com