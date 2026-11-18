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Madrid synthpop, EBM and darkwave trio Aliens Corporation released the single “Altered Moods”, taken from “Unfriendly Territories Vol. 1”, self-released in October 2026 on streaming platforms. The record is the first half of a planned double album, with Volume 2 due in 2027.

The band describes “Unfriendly Territories Vol. 1” as moving through harsh and emotionally intense landscapes. Live, Aliens Corporation performs with three voices, synthesizers and visuals. The band has played Synthfinity Festival and opened for The Invincible Spirit.

“Altered Moods” and “Unfriendly Territories Vol. 1” are both available to stream on Spotify.

About Aliens Corporation

Aliens Corporation is a synthpop, EBM and darkwave trio from Madrid, Spain, citing Depeche Mode, Kraftwerk and Nine Inch Nails among its influences. The band’s live show combines three voices, synthesizers and visuals; past dates include Synthfinity Festival and a support slot for The Invincible Spirit. “Unfriendly Territories Vol. 1”, released in October 2026, is the first half of a planned double album, with “Unfriendly Territories Vol. 2” due in 2027.

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