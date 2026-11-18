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Depeche Mode has made the Indira Paganotto Psy Remix of “People Are Good” available on streaming platforms. The track went up on Spotify on November 18, 2026, under exclusive license to Columbia Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. Until now it had circulated only on 12-inch vinyl, and it is confirmed as one of 41 tracks on the forthcoming box set Memento Mori | The 12″ Singles, a 7 x 12″ EP UK vinyl collection due January 27, 2027 on Mute, Columbia and Sony Music.

“People Are Good” is track nine on Depeche Mode’s fifteenth studio album, “Memento Mori” (Columbia, released March 24, 2023), written by Martin L. Gore with lead vocals by Dave Gahan. Columbia issued it as the album’s seventh single on April 5, 2024, paired with a five-track remix EP by Alessandro Cortini, Ludwig A.F., SiGNL, Obskur and Indira Paganotto, and an official video directed by Rich Hall with creative direction by Anton Corbijn. That digital EP carried only one of Paganotto’s two remixes, the Twilight Remix. Her Psy Remix stayed exclusive to the 12-inch single “Before We Drown / People Are Good (Remixes),” the final release in the band’s 2023-2024 Memento Mori White Label Remix Series, a run of limited, individually numbered vinyl singles that began with “Ghosts Again” in November 2023.

Memento Mori | The 12″ Singles gathers that series, plus the preceding singles “Ghosts Again,” “Wagging Tongue,” “My Favourite Stranger” and “Before We Drown,” across 12 sides. Two further sides carry session recordings: the Memento Mori Sessions versions of “Survive,” “Life 2.0,” “Give Yourself to Me” and “In the End,” and the Vinegar Hill Sessions versions of “Ghosts Again,” “Wagging Tongue” and “My Favourite Stranger,” stripped-back takes recorded at the Vinegar Hill studio in Brooklyn. The box includes a download card for uncompressed 16-bit WAV files of every track and a replica UK promo poster for “Ghosts Again.” The set is listed for pre-order as a 7 x 12″ EP vinyl box through Sony Music’s online store.

About Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode formed in Basildon, Essex, England, in 1980, originally as Composition of Sound with Vince Clarke on vocals and guitar and Andy Fletcher on bass, soon joined by Martin Gore on guitar and Dave Gahan on vocals. The group took the name Depeche Mode that September and released its debut single, “Dreaming of Me,” on Mute Records in February 1981, followed by the album “Speak & Spell” that October. Clarke left at the end of 1981 to form Yazoo and later Erasure. Gore became the band’s chief songwriter. Alan Wilder joined in 1982 and remained the band’s fourth member through “Construction Time Again” (1983), “Some Great Reward” (1984, featuring “People Are People”), “Black Celebration” (1986) and “Music for the Masses” (1987). “Violator” (1990) brought the international hits “Personal Jesus” and “Enjoy the Silence,” and “Songs of Faith and Devotion” (1993) topped the UK and US album charts before Wilder left in 1995.

Gahan, Gore and Fletcher continued as a trio through “Ultra” (1997), “Exciter” (2001), “Playing the Angel” (2005), “Sounds of the Universe” (2009), “Delta Machine” (2013) and “Spirit” (2017), signing to Columbia Records for Delta Machine. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. Fletcher died on May 26, 2022, and Gahan and Gore have continued as a duo, releasing the band’s fifteenth studio album, “Memento Mori,” produced by James Ford, on March 24, 2023. Its singles included Ghosts Again, co-written with Richard Butler of the Psychedelic Furs, and the album was supported by a 112-show Memento Mori World Tour that ran into April 2024. Depeche Mode’s most recent original recording is a cover of “Universal Soldier” for War Child’s “Help(2)” charity album, released March 6, 2026. The Psy Remix’s arrival on streaming closes the last digital gap in the Memento Mori White Label Remix Series, two months ahead of Memento Mori | The 12″ Singles gathering the full run on vinyl.

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