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Carpenter Brut and HEALTH will reunite this autumn for “Conflict: Europe 2026”, the European continuation of their co-headlining partnership following the North American “Conflict: Leather Tour” earlier this year. The European run begins in Utrecht on November 3 and moves through the UK, Germany, Poland, Hungary and Italy, with VOWWS joining as special guests on the joint dates.

The pairing works precisely because the two headliners arrive at heaviness from different directions. Carpenter Brut builds it through darksynth, metal dynamics, huge synthesizer hooks and cinematic excess, while HEALTH combine industrial electronics, distorted guitars, noise and vulnerable melodic songwriting. On the same bill, these approaches should create a particularly physical evening without simply repeating the same musical language twice.

For Polish audiences, the tour brings two consecutive shows:

November 16, 2026 – Kraków, Klub Studio – Carpenter Brut + HEALTH + VOWWS

November 17, 2026 – Wrocław, Centrum Koncertowe A2 – Carpenter Brut + HEALTH + VOWWS

The Polish concerts are promoted by Knock Out Productions.

The European dates come after Carpenter Brut and HEALTH spent spring 2026 touring North America together, making this less of a one-off package and more of an ongoing collaboration between two acts whose audiences increasingly overlap across industrial, dark electronic, alternative and heavier scenes.

Carpenter Brut, HEALTH and VOWWS play the following joint dates:

November 3 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg

November 4 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol

November 5 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers

November 6 – Wolverhampton, UK – Wulfrun Hall

November 11 – Hamburg, Germany – Große Freiheit 36

November 13 – Leipzig, Germany – Täubchenthal

November 16 – Kraków, Poland – Klub Studio

November 17 – Wrocław, Poland – Centrum Koncertowe A2

November 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra

November 20 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

About HEALTH

HEALTH is an American industrial rock band formed in Los Angeles in 2005 by vocalist and guitarist Jake Duzsik and bassist John Famiglietti, who met while Duzsik was working at a Guitar Center store. Guitarist Jupiter Keyes and drummer BJ Miller joined soon after, giving the band its early lineup; Keyes left in 2015, and the group has continued as the trio of Duzsik, Famiglietti and Miller. HEALTH drew early attention with a remix of Crystal Castles’ “Crimewave” before releasing its self-titled debut album in 2007, followed by “Get Color” in 2009 and “Death Magic” via Loma Vista Recordings in 2015. “Vol. 4 :: Slaves of Fear” followed in 2019, and the band released the collaborative “Disco4” project across two volumes in 2020 and 2022. HEALTH issued “Rat Wars” in 2023, and its sixth studio album, “Conflict DLC”, followed via Loma Vista Recordings on December 11, 2025, preceded by the singles “Ordinary Loss”, “Vibe Cop”, “Thought Leader”, “You Died”, “Shred Envy” and “Antidote”. Los Angeles-based HEALTH have spent years developing a sound in which industrial electronics, noise, metal and pop melody are allowed to coexist without softening one another. One of the band’s most distinctive qualities remains the contrast between the enormous physical weight of the production and Duzsik’s comparatively restrained, vulnerable vocal delivery, which gives the music an emotional character very different from straightforward industrial aggression. The current touring cycle follows “Conflict DLC”, continuing the darker and heavier direction explored on “Rat Wars”. Live, that combination of mechanical rhythm, distortion and unexpectedly intimate vocals gives HEALTH a particularly strong physical and emotional presence, one that carries directly into the “Conflict: Europe 2026” dates.

About Carpenter Brut

Carpenter Brut is the project of French producer Franck Hueso, born in 1977 in Poitiers, who has cultivated anonymity as a deliberate artistic choice since starting the project in 2012 to mix horror-film scoring, metal, rock and electronic music. He first released three EPs, “EP I” (2012), “EP II” (2013) and “EP III” (2015), later compiled as the debut album “Trilogy” (2015). “Leather Teeth” followed in 2018, drawing on 1980s metal and glam rock and opening the fictional story of anti-hero Bret Halford. Hueso then scored the animated feature “Blood Machines” in 2020 before continuing the narrative with “Leather Terror” in 2022. He closed the trilogy with Leather Temple, released on February 27, 2026, which continues Bret Halford’s story into a cryogenic, cyberpunk-inflected future and closes out the “Leather” arc that began with “Leather Teeth”. Carpenter Brut approaches electronic heaviness from another angle than HEALTH. His music draws from synthwave, metal, horror cinema and 1980s pop culture, but over the years the project has moved far beyond simple retro aesthetics, developing into something much more aggressive, theatrical and designed for large live spaces. “Leather Temple” continues Carpenter Brut’s mixture of cinematic electronics, darksynth and metal while expanding the fictional world that has accompanied this chapter of the project, material that now anchors the “Conflict: Europe 2026” set.

With VOWWS opening and two headliners whose methods of creating tension are so different, “Conflict: Europe 2026” looks like one of the more interesting dark electronic touring packages of the autumn, including the two Polish dates in Kraków and Wrocław.

Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.

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