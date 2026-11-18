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Chicago duo String Theory‘s remix “String Theory Meets Salvo Beta Uptown at Manzebel Retbeat’s” is out now, ahead of the digital and CD reissue of Salvo Beta’s 2002 remix album “Evil Against Evil: The Kids in the Neighborhood Grab Their Bats & Remix Abrasive Stuttering” on Someoddpilot Records, due 4 December 2026. It follows Melt-Banana’s remix of Salvo Beta’s “Alpha Boost”, the reissue’s first single. The 2002 remix record has never previously been available on streaming platforms.

String Theory is the Chicago electronic duo of Joshua Davison and Nathan Tucker, active together from 1997 to 2005. The duo released a split EP with Made on Skam Records’ SMAK series in 2001, “Anhedonia” on Consumers Research and Development in 2002, and “Radiovalerian” on Wobblyhead Records in 2004. Their “Manzebel Retbeat’s” remix first appeared on “Evil Against Evil” in 2002. The duo began releasing new music as String Theory again in 2026.

Salvo Beta is the project of Portland, Oregon electro-experimental artist Sean Wolfe. For the original 2002 release, Wolfe handed the songs from his debut album, “Abrasive Stuttering”, to 16 artists working across IDM, noise, post-rock and industrial music, including Melt-Banana, Milwaukee post-rock band Pele, Hrvatski, Twine, Jake Mandell and Sutekh, to rework as they chose.

“I remember Josh and Nate explaining the complex lore involving Manzebel Retbeat while I nursed a cocktail at a local event. I loved their commitment to narrative and atmosphere and it shows in their sound,” Wolfe stated. “A cyberpunk-noir stalk through a city as their beats drop and stutter perfectly. A futuristic dancefloor anthem in slow motion. I’m so glad to have worked with these two, and hope to work with them again.”

Davison described the track’s origins: “Though largely forgotten in the written accounts of Chicago’s early 21st-century electronic music scene, Manzebel Retbeat’s influence still reverberates through those of us who spent late Monday evenings and early Tuesday mornings in his general proximity. For every glass of Benedictine brown ale he poured, a torrent of obscene indictments followed, but the abuse came with flashes of genius that, if you caught them, led to great adventures and fortune. It’s hard to imagine this remix happening without his direction; what I remember of its construction is a swirling galaxy of small LED displays, violet, green and amber, assembling a track almost without instructions. Whether the result was worthy of the time and energy its authors and their vulgar muse put into it is not mine to decide, but as a document of Retbeat’s singular influence on at least one ensemble’s music, it has been more than sufficient.”

When it was first released in 2002, Ink 19 wrote that “Jake Mandell, Sutekh, and Melt-Banana stand out, each with a distinctive flavor of sonic violence,” while Igloo Magazine called the record “a truly diverse and energetic collection of work.”

Tracklist (Evil Against Evil: The Kids in the Neighborhood Grab Their Bats & Remix Abrasive Stuttering)

Jake Mandell – “Whammy Bar Mix” Atropa – “Nag Champa” Safety Scissors – “Driving Salvo Beta to the Airport Mix” Instigator – “Clugy (W.O.J.L.T.I.M.L.T.T.D.RX)” Melt-Banana – “Alpha Boost” String Theory – “String Theory Meets Salvo Beta Uptown at Manzebel Retbeat’s” The Timeout Drawer – “The Domestic Lives of Computers” Sutekh – “Pigeon Milk Mix” pal:ndrøm – “92.3 Martian FM” Hrvatski – “Heavy.Mallow (Hrvatski’s Slow Death in the Reverb Factory)” Twine – “Alteration” Pele – “Banana Pudding” machwhat – “Wallscraper” Solenoid – “Marsh Salve Boat Reconstruction” K-rAd – “136SBREN” Molarmill – “Mixed Up Like a Deuce”

Pre-orders for the CD and digital reissue are open now.

<a href="https://salvobeta.bandcamp.com/album/evil-against-evil-the-kids-in-the-neighborhood-grab-their-bats-remix-abrasive-stuttering" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Evil Against Evil by Salvo Beta</a>

About Salvo Beta and String Theory

Salvo Beta is the project of Portland, Oregon electro-experimental artist Sean Wolfe. His debut, “Abrasive Stuttering”, was released on Endpoint in 2000 and on Someoddpilot Records in 2001, followed by the remix album “Evil Against Evil” in 2002. In those years he played alongside Hrvatski, Melt-Banana and Richard Devine. In 2026, Wolfe released his first new music in decades, remixes for Still Machine, his first production work since surgery to remove an acoustic neuroma and a cochlear implant restored his hearing. He is finishing his first full-length album of original material since 2001, and is lead audio engineer for CymaSpace’s Universal Music Design project, funded by the National Endowment for the Arts.

String Theory is an electronic duo from Chicago, active from 1997 to 2005, consisting of Joshua Davison and Nathan Tucker. The duo returned to releasing music as String Theory in 2026. Someoddpilot Records is the label arm of Someoddpilot, the Chicago branding and design studio behind campaigns for Pitchfork, Lollapalooza and Empty Bottle.

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