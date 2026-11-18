Swedish electronic pop group VINCE released “Primetime” on 8 November 2026 via Echoknocks Records, the third single from their album “Songs From The Train”.

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Swedish electronic pop group VINCE released their single “Primetime” on 8 November 2026 via Echoknocks Records. It is the third single from the band’s upcoming album, “Songs From The Train”, expected in 2027.

“Primetime” combines the band’s electronic foundations with pop songwriting, built around synthesizers and melodies. The band describes it as “another sing-a-long tune with nice melodies”, adding that the track grew out of a session built around “strawberry soda and some of our favourite records.”

The track was produced, mixed and mastered by the band themselves. VINCE plans to support the release by playing live.

“Primetime” is available to stream on major platforms.

About VINCE

Based in Kristianstad, Sweden, VINCE brings together musicians who previously played in Leslies, AUTODAFEH and Endless Shame. Side-Line previously covered the band’s single “Tomorrow”. “Primetime” is the band’s third single, following on from “Songs From The Train”, their forthcoming album for Echoknocks Records.

Instagram: @officialvincese

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