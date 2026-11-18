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Belgian electronic musician Jan Dewulf, known for his work with Mildreda, has released a new EP under his J Wølf moniker. Entitled “Tainted Scent”, the four-track release arrived on 13 November 2026 through his own Wølf Productions imprint and features a collaboration with Frank M. Spinath of Seabound and Edge of Dawn.

The title track marks Spinath’s return to recording vocals after several years away from the studio. His voice takes centre stage in a composition that explores the melodic and emotional side of electronic dance music.

With J Wølf, Dewulf has created an outlet for musical ideas that don’t necessarily fit within his other projects. Free from genre restrictions and outside label expectations, he moves between ambient, drum & bass, techno and other electronic styles.

“Tainted Scent” draws on influences ranging from Syntax to early Underworld and Fluke, combining warm electronic textures with dance-oriented rhythms and melodic arrangements.

The EP also includes “Here to Stay”, an Underworld-inspired track featuring Dewulf himself on vocals. A remix of the song comes from FUCKBOT, the underground techno project of Mario Vaerewijck, known for his work with Insekt and Suicide Commando. A radio edit of the title track completes the release.

Tracklist

Tainted Scent (feat. Frank M. Spinath) – 6:09 Here to Stay – 5:30 Here to Stay (FUCKBOT Remix) – 4:45 Tainted Scent (feat. Frank M. Spinath) (Radio Edit) – 3:46

“Tainted Scent” is available digitally via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://jwolfmusic.bandcamp.com/album/tainted-scent" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Tainted Scent by J Wølf</a>

About J Wølf

J Wølf is the solo electronic project of Belgian musician Jan Dewulf, who also records as Mildreda. He releases through his own imprint, Wølf Productions. Side-Line previously covered his digital EP “Tekno Body Muzik Part I”. “Tainted Scent” is his latest release under the J Wølf name, featuring Frank M. Spinath of Seabound and Edge of Dawn on the title track and a remix from FUCKBOT (Mario Vaerewijck of Insekt and Suicide Commando).

Listen and purchase: jwolfmusic.bandcamp.com

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them