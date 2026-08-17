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Andy Bell’s double A-side 12-inch single of “Love Oneself” and “Delicious”, pressed on pink vinyl and due out on August 14, 2026, has been put back two weeks and will now be released on August 28 through Renegade Music. The Erasure vocalist’s release schedule for the month therefore collapses into a single date, with the 12-inch arriving alongside “Extended Blue”, the triple-vinyl edition of his 2005 solo album “Electric Blue”.

The Erasure Information Service newsletter of August 14 carried the news as an apology rather than an announcement, and stated plainly that the reason was not known:

As I mentioned above, I was hoping to join you all in a celebration to mark the release of the new Andy Bell 12-inch single of ‘Love Oneself’ and ‘Delicious’ which was supposed to be released today, but which I’m afraid has been delayed for two weeks and will now be out on 28th August instead. […] I’m afraid I don’t yet know the reason for the delay but I will update you when I’m next with you.

No reason for the delay has since been given by the label, the retailer or Bell’s own channels. Existing pre-orders stand, and both records show as pre-order stock at Lexer Music.

Andy Bell’s 12-inch now shares its date with ‘Extended Blue’

The single carries new Manhattan Clique reworkings of two “Electric Blue” tracks alongside Bell’s own earlier takes on the same songs. The four sides run “Love Oneself (Manhattan Clique 2026 Extended New York Remix)”, “Love Oneself (Andy Bell Version)”, “Delicious (Manhattan Clique 2026 Extended London Remix)” and “Delicious (Andy Bell Version)”. The two Andy Bell Versions are his original recordings of both tracks, made before Claudia Brücken of Propaganda joined the project; she sings on the album versions of both, and co-wrote “Love Oneself”.

“Extended Blue” spreads eighteen tracks across three discs, each pressed in a different shade of blue, and adds four b-sides to the original fourteen-track album. Those b-sides appear on vinyl for the first time. Pre-orders through Lexer Music include a set of four art prints, and the first 500 also carry a bonus CD whose tracklist matches the vinyl and whose packaging is built to slot into the 2017 triple-CD reissue of the album. Two “Electric Blue 21” t-shirts, in blue and pink, and a bundle combining the 3LP, the 12-inch and a shirt are listed for the same date.

Side-Line covered both records when they were announced on July 15, when the 12-inch was still set for August 14.

“Electric Blue” was released on October 3, 2005 through Sanctuary Records, reaching number 119 on the UK albums chart and number 12 on the US Top Electronic Albums chart. Lexer Music’s release notes attribute the album’s limited reach to Sanctuary collapsing around the same time, which left it without wide promotion.

About Andy Bell

Andrew Ivan Bell was born on April 25, 1964 in Peterborough, England, and answered a newspaper advertisement for a singer in 1985 that led to Erasure, the synthpop duo he has fronted with Vince Clarke ever since.

His solo catalogue begins with “Electric Blue” in 2005, made with the remix and production duo Manhattan Clique, and continues through “Non-Stop” in 2010 and “iPop” in 2014. A fifteen-year gap followed. “Ten Crowns”, produced by Dave Audé and recorded in Nashville, arrived on May 2, 2025 on Crown Recordings across CD, LP, cassette and digital, and reached number 14 on the UK albums chart. Its singles ran “Breaking Thru The Interstellar” on February 3, “Don’t Cha Know” on February 18, “Dance For Mercy” on March 19 and “Xanadu” on October 7. “Heart’s A Liar“, co-written with Debbie Harry, came out on April 22, 2025. The four-CD box set “The Crown Jewels“, limited to 4,000 copies, followed on December 12, 2025 with an expanded album, remixes, Dave Audé extended versions and a live disc.

Erasure confirmed in a statement of March 31, 2026 that they are in the studio working on a new album, which remains untitled. In the meantime Bell’s attention returns to his first solo record, twenty-one years on, with both the reissue and its accompanying 12-inch now landing together on August 28, 2026.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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