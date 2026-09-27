Kota Kira, MYLLA ISSUES release single ‘Bad Blood’

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Kota Kira and Italian darkwave artist MYLLA ISSUES release the single “Bad Blood” on September 26, 2026 through Re:Mission Entertainment. The track mixes techno, witch house and EBM, with Kota Kira handling production and MYLLA ISSUES contributing vocals and lyrics.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/track/bad-blood" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bad Blood by Kota Kira x MYLLA ISSUES</a>

“Bad Blood” was mastered by 313 Mastering, with cover art by Kelly Mason. The single is available now on Bandcamp in 24-bit/44.1kHz digital download alongside MP3 and FLAC formats.

About Kota Kira

Kota Kira is a producer and performer based in Seattle working under what she calls Occult Dance Music, a blend of witch house, hard techno, bass music and metal. She debuted with the album “The Netherworld Beckons” on November 19, 2021, featuring Vila, and followed it with the “Redemption” EP in 2022, featuring Eda Lovelace. The single “Goddexx Complexx” followed in 2023, and in 2025 she released a witch house cover of “Bloody Tears” from the Castlevania video game soundtrack. She records for Re:Mission Entertainment, the Oklahoma City label whose yearly free compilations Side-Line has also covered. “Bad Blood” is her first collaboration with MYLLA ISSUES.

About MYLLA ISSUES

MYLLA ISSUES is a singer-songwriter from Rome working across synth, dark wave and dream pop. Her catalogue includes the album “Creature of June” and singles such as “Cold Hearted Snake” (released through Wave Records), “Modern Vampires” and “My(Rage).” “Bad Blood” marks her first appearance on Side-Line and her first release through Re:Mission Entertainment, joining Kota Kira for a track the label describes as a vampire-themed dancefloor anthem.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com