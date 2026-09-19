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The 21st-anniversary triple-vinyl reissue of Andy Bell’s “Electric Blue” has a new release date of December 4, 2026, according to the Erasure Information Service newsletter sent to subscribers on September 18, 2026. The accompanying 12″ vinyl single, “Love Oneself” / “Delicious”, is now scheduled for November 20, 2026.

The Andy Bell reissue was previously delayed after audio issues were found in the test pressings. Newsletter editor Richard Evans wrote that the issues have since been corrected, new test pressings are due shortly, and the release has been rebooked into the pressing plant’s production queue. Stock delivered ahead of the release date will be dispatched to fulfil pre-orders as soon as it arrives.

Everyone who has pre-ordered Andy Bell’s “Electric Blue” through Lexer Music will receive an MP3 version of the album while they wait, an offer that also applies to pre-orders placed via Lexer before September 28, 2026. The same MP3 offer applies to pre-orders of the “Love Oneself” / “Delicious” 12″ single.

Vince Clarke contributes to new Ultravox book

The same newsletter carries a mention of Vince Clarke‘s contribution to “Looking Backwards Towards The Future: The Story of Ultravox”, a book by Richard Evans due out on October 8, 2026 everywhere except North America, Australia and New Zealand, where it follows in February. Clarke was interviewed for the book about his fondness for Ultravox‘s “Systems Of Romance” album. The book is written with the cooperation of Ultravox’s surviving core members, carries a foreword by Moby, and includes additional contributions from Duran Duran’s Nick Rhodes and producer Steve Lillywhite. Signed and dedicated copies are available to order through Lexer Music.

Unofficial remix and a teased new chapter

The newsletter also points to a new unofficial remix of Erasure’s “Stay With Me” by an artist called Klaak, posted to YouTube, following an earlier unofficial Klaak remix of “Hideaway”. The remix is not sanctioned by Erasure, Andy Bell or Mute.

Evans also teased that preparations are underway to announce “the next exciting chapter in Erasure’s story,” tied to a forthcoming new Erasure album project.

About Erasure and Andy Bell

Erasure are the English synth-pop duo of Andy Bell and Vince Clarke, formed in London in 1985. Clarke had previously co-founded Depeche Mode and Yazoo, and formed The Assembly, before pairing with vocalist Bell to form Erasure. The duo built a run of UK and international hits through the late 1980s and 1990s, including “Sometimes,” “A Little Respect,” “Chains of Love,” “Blue Savannah” and “Always.” Erasure’s catalogue has been the subject of ongoing reissue campaigns, including a 2024 vinyl reissue push covering ‘Tomorrow’s World’, ‘Snow Globe’ and ‘The Violet Flame’, and the duo marked 40 years of “Who Needs Love Like That” in 2025.

Bell has maintained a solo career alongside Erasure, releasing the album “Ten Crowns” in 2025 and continuing to perform and record under his own name; “Electric Blue,” now reaching its 21st-anniversary vinyl reissue, is among his earlier solo releases. Clarke has continued to work outside Erasure as well, contributing to and remixing for other artists’ projects, including Doublespeak, his covers collaboration with Blancmange, announced earlier in 2026. The Erasure Information Service newsletter, edited by Richard Evans, has served as the duo and Bell’s primary direct fan-communication channel for reissue updates, solo activity and, as of this newsletter, hints toward a new Erasure album project still to be formally announced.

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