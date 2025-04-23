Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Andy Bell & Debbie Harry have collaborated on a new track, “Heart’s A Liar“, the latest taste of what to expect from Andy’s forthcoming solo album, “Ten Crowns“, set for release on 2 May 2025 on vinyl, CD, gold cassette, and digitally via Crown Recordings.

The collaboration is not a coincidental one, Andy already sang about Debbie Harry on a track back in 2010. The track in question was “DHDQ” – short for “Debbie Harry Drag Queen” – from his solo album “Non-Stop”, released 8 June 2010.

“To have Debbie Harry singing with me – you know, I still can’t quite believe it.” The song is Andy’s rewrite of a track by English-Italian singer-songwriter and regular Dave Audé collaborator, Luciana, which Andy imagines being about two lovers being no good for each other. “Debbie gives it this gravitas and this coquettishness, but she’s still very in command. And she recorded her vocals in the studio on Gay Pride, which I thought when I heard it, oh, trust her!”

The album coincides with a tour – full details below – beginning on 1 May in York, continuing through to Cambridge on 19 May, with a London show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 16 May. Support for the UK dates has just been announced: in York, Birmingham and Manchester, Dave Audé (who produced and co-wrote the album) will open with a DJ set and for the rest of the dates, Hifi Sean & David McAlmont support.

Andy Bell live tour

1 May – York (UK), Barbican**

2 May – Birmingham (UK), Symphony Hall**

3 May – Manchester (UK), Bridgewater Hall**

6 May – Glasgow (UK), Royal Concert Hall*

7 May – Aberdeen (UK), Music Hall*

8 May – Gateshead (UK), Glasshouse*

11 May – Bournemouth (UK), Pavilion*

12 May – Guildford (UK), G-Live*

13 May – Bath (UK), Forum*

16 May – London (UK), Shepherd’s Bush Empire*

17 May – Llandrindod Wells (UK), The Albert Hall*

18 May – Liverpool (UK), Philharmonic*

19 May – Cambridge (UK), Corn Exchange*

12 June – Frankfurt (DE), Batschkapp

13 June – Hamburg (DE), Markthalle

15 June – Berlin (DE), Columbia Theater

16 June – Koln (DE), Gloria

18 June – Leipzig (DE), Anker

19 June – Bremen (DE), Modernes

21 June – Holstebro (DK), Summer Sounds Festival

3 August – Brighton (UK), Pride on the Park – Icons Slot

5 August – Dublin (IE), Vicar St

** with Dave Aude / * with Hifi Sean & David McAlmont

