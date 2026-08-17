Ghostbells released “Curses”, their first original single since the “Catacouture” EP, on August 14, 2026 via Out Of Line Music, with an official video.

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New York darkwave duo Ghostbells released “Curses” on August 14, 2026 through Out Of Line Music, as a digital single with an official video issued the same day. It is their first original single since the “Catacouture” EP of February 5, 2026, and it arrives after three remix commissions inside six months.

Jessica Perry and Jim Finley mix 80s new wave melody with a 90s EBM pulse and club-facing production, the same combination that carried “Catacouture”. “Curses” runs 3:04 and is the only track on the release.

<a href="https://ghostbells.bandcamp.com/track/curses" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Curses by ghostbells</a>

The release announcement sets out the song’s premise before the lyric does, and the two match: a ritual, a drawn circle, and a trade offered to the living.

Curses is about opening a portal to the afterlife to reunite with a lover who has previously crossed into the ether. The ghost is asking to swap souls with the living to have a second chance of walking the earth.

The chorus states the same bargain in three lines: Come and find me / our death reminds me / come and find me in the afterlife. The announcement also names the most recent Beetlejuice film as an influence on the track’s gothic-romantic tone.

The official video went up on the Out Of Line Music channel on August 14. A separate lyric video is scheduled to premiere on the band’s own channel on September 3, 2026.

Ghostbells ‘Curses’ follows the ‘Catacouture’ EP and three remix commissions

The gap between “Catacouture” and “Curses” was filled with other people’s records. The duo remixed Blutengel‘s “Schwarzer Engel”, which appeared on the four-track ‘Schwarzer Engel’ EP released by Out Of Line on July 17, 2026. Their reworking of Cemetery Skyline’s “Torn Away” came out as a Century Media single on April 1, 2026 and was then added to the deluxe edition of “Nordic Gothic” on May 1. A third remix, of Blitz Union’s “Evolution”, followed on July 10, 2026.

“Curses” is available on Bandcamp and on the usual streaming services. It has not been announced in a physical format; “Catacouture” was the duo’s first CD.

The band’s confirmed dates run from Manchester in August through to the Amphi Festival next summer. The stretch from September 23 to October 3 is a support run on Hocico‘s South and Latin American tour.

21.08.2026 – Manchester, UK – Infest Festival, Manchester Academy

12.09.2026 – Chemnitz, Germany – Dark Summer Open Air Vol. 2, Wasserschloss Klaffenbach

19.09.2026 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – Bar Sinister

23.09.2026 – Puebla, Mexico – Casa Umbral

24.09.2026 – Monterrey, Mexico – Cafe Iguana

25.09.2026 – Texcoco, Mexico – Doppler Bar

27.09.2026 – Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico – The Shamrock Bar

28.09.2026 – San Jose, Costa Rica – Amon Solar

29.09.2026 – Quito, Ecuador – Apu Wasi

30.09.2026 – Lima, Peru – Vichama Conciertos

01.10.2026 – Medellin, Colombia – The Green Club

02.10.2026 – Bogota, Colombia – Ace of Spades Club

03.10.2026 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Roma

28.10.2026 – Austin, TX, USA – Elysium

29.10.2026 – Fort Worth, TX, USA – Haltom Theatre

30.10.2026 – Houston, TX, USA – Scout Bar

13.11.2026 – Miami, FL, USA – Las Rosas

14.11.2026 – Tampa, FL, USA – New World Tampa

20.-21.11.2026 – Wangels, Germany – Plage Noire Festival

28.11.2026 – Essen, Germany – Obsidian Echoes Festival, Weststadthalle

12.12.2026 – New York, NY, USA – Pianos

24.-25.07.2027 – Cologne, Germany – Amphi Festival, Tanzbrunnen

At Infest the duo play the Academy 2 room on the Friday evening. The Plage Noire and Amphi day allocations have not been published; Amphi lists the booking as a festival debut.

About Ghostbells

Ghostbells are a duo from New York City: Jessica Perry on vocals, guitar, bass and synth, and Jim Finley on production, vocals, bass, guitar and synth. Their Bandcamp page describes the project in a single line, as “a glowingly dark movement of new wave and EBM”.

The duo signed to Out Of Line Music in 2025 and made their live debut at Castle Party in Bolkow, Poland, that summer. Their first single, “Darkness Saves“, followed on August 29, 2025. Three digital EPs came out across the rest of that year – “Three Levels Of Dark And Dance”, “Immortal Lovers” and “Cry4Her” – the first of which Side-Line covered in its review of ‘Three Levels Of Dark And Dance’ that December.

“Catacouture” arrived on February 5, 2026 on Out Of Line, collecting six tracks – “Darkness Saves”, “Ghosts”, “Wrath”, “Cry4Her”, “Immortal Lovers” and “The Color” – and giving the band their first CD pressing alongside the digital edition. Remix work for Cemetery Skyline, Blitz Union and Blutengel occupied the following months, and touring took them through the UK with Ashbury Heights and on to festival and club dates in Europe and the United States.

“Curses” is the first piece of new original material since that EP, and it opens a live run that carries the duo across three continents between August 2026 and July 2027.

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